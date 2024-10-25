Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on wide forward Andreas Skov Olsen and have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to beat the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa to the Club Brugge star's signature after he has worked his way onto the radar at Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke becoming the most expensive signing in the north Londoners' history when he completed a £65million switch from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in August.

Although Tottenham improved their options on the right flank thanks to tempting Burnley into agreeing a £25million deal for Wilson Odobert, while Min-hyeok Yang is poised to arrive from South Korean outfit Gangwon in January, Skov Olsen has been shortlisted as a potential recruit in the coming months.

Spurs Monitoring Skov Olsen's Performances

North Londoners at risk of facing competition from additional suitors

Tottenham are making regular checks on Skov Olsen ahead of potentially testing Club Brugge's resolve with a formal offer, according to GMS sources, and there is confidence that they need to make a decision on whether to pounce imminently as he is on course to consider the ideal destination for the next phase of his career.

The Denmark international has been a key man for his current employers, thanks to getting his name on the scoresheet four times and registering a further assist over the course of 13 appearances in all competitions this season, and his form has led to him gaining admiring glances from a host of clubs.

Although West Ham, Aston Villa, AC Milan and Sevilla are also being linked with Skov Olsen, GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are monitoring his performances and could look to fight off stiff competition for an agreement after Postecoglou has gone in search of fresh competition for the likes of Brennan Johnson.

Andreas Skov Olsen's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action this season compared to Brennan Johnson Andreas Skov Olsen Brennan Johnson Shot-creating actions 5.31 2.24 Shots 3.91 3.88 Key passes 2.19 1.19 Shots on target 1.41 1.19 Goals 0.63 0.45 Assists 0.16 0.00 Statistics correct as of 25/10/2024

Club Brugge were seeking in the region of £25million when Arsenal were among the suitors contemplating offering a route into the Premier League during the summer transfer window, and Spurs are aware that the 24-year-old's early season form will have resulted in his price tag failing to drop ahead of being able to acquire his services in January.

But Tottenham and other interested parties are eyeing Skov Olsen's situation in Belgium due to being aware that the Jupiler Pro League side may be left with little choice but to lower their demands at the end of the season as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andreas Skov Olsen has registered 25 shots and 14 key passes during the early stages of the Jupiler Pro League season

Skov Olsen Pinpointed as Ideal Wide Addition

Postecoglou desperate to recruit fresh option on flank next year

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou has pinpointed the arrival of a fresh wide option as a priority for 2025, and Skov Olsen's age, experience and potential have resulted in him gaining support behind the scenes as a potential Tottenham recruit after plans have been put in place.

The right-sided attacker has been compared to Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah by Danish journalist Klaus Egelund thanks to the way he likes to cut inside onto his favoured left foot, and there is confidence within the Spurs camp that he has a bright future ahead of him after also shining for Bologna and Nordsjaelland earlier in his career.

Scottish Premiership heavyweights Rangers earmarked Skov Olsen as their top target in January 2022 before Club Brugge beat them to his signature, GMS recently reported, but a move away from the Jupiler Pro League could be on the cards as Tottenham and a host of other admirers are circling after being described as having a 'deadly left foot'.

