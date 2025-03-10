Tottenham Hotspur are not on course to hand Harry Kane the opportunity to make an eye-catching return to Hotspur Way and will also see Premier League rivals Manchester United fail to get a deal over the line if the Bayern Munich star becomes their primary target heading into the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs conducted business with the Bundesliga table-toppers a matter of weeks ago, when Mathys Tel sealed an initial loan move which includes an option to become permanent for £45million, and boss Ange Postecoglou has been going in search of additional firepower in preparation for his third season at the helm.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim also strengthened his squad during the winter transfer window, with Patrick Dorgu being the most expensive arrival at Old Trafford thanks to a £30million switch being signed off by Lecce, and there have been suggestions that the Portuguese tactician will battle Tottenham for Kane's signature.

Kane Not In Line for Spurs or Red Devils Move

England international expected to stay in current surroundings

Tottenham and Manchester United are set to miss out on signing Kane in the summer, according to GMS sources, as he is expected to remain with Bayern Munich for next season after admirers failed to take advantage of the opportunity to lure him away from his current surroundings midway through the campaign.

Spurs and the Red Devils had a chance to trigger a £67million release clause written into the striker's Allianz Arena contract during the winter transfer window, which slammed shut last month, and the figure will be reduced to in the region of £55million during the early stages of 2026.

GMS sources have been informed that Kane is happy on and off the pitch at Bayern Munich, having adjusted to life in Germany and found himself on track to win his first trophy thanks to being clear at the Bundesliga summit and within touching distance of the Champions League quarter-finals, complicating matters for Tottenham and Manchester United if they open talks.

The England international swapped north London for Bavaria in August 2023, when he completed a £100million switch following a prolific long-term spell with Spurs, but the Red Devils have also been long-term suitors and their interest has refused to go away despite Amorim succeeding Erik ten Hag in the dugout earlier this season.

Although Bayern Munich are looking to whittle down their long list of centre forward targets, GMS sources have learned that chief Vincent Kompany is seeking an alternative option who can provide Kane with fresh competition instead of an immediate replacement amid rumours that Tottenham and Manchester United are circling.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane averaged a Premier League goal every 114 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign, which was his final season on Tottenham Hotspur's books

Kane Not Rushing into Premier League Return

Frontman open to heading back to homeland further down the line

GMS sources have been told that Kane is not planning to rush into returning to the Premier League if the opportunity arises in the summer, despite being open to heading back to his homeland before the end of his career, meaning that Tottenham and Manchester United will have to turn their attentions elsewhere as they bid to secure a new first-choice frontman.

The 31-year-old also pockets more than £400,000-per-week at Bayern Munich, meaning that offering a pay package which turns his head is another obstacle for Spurs and the Red Devils to overcome, increasing the prospect of him remaining at the Allianz Arena instead of moving onto pastures new in the coming months.

Kane's current employers are not actively looking to sanction his exit despite being prepared to include a release clause in his contract, GMS sources understand, and he is likely to stay among Kompany's options heading into next term instead of joining Tottenham or Manchester United.

Although Spurs will be in the market for a marksman when the transfer window reopens, GMS sources recently revealed that Postecoglou is planning to give academy graduate Dane Scarlett more opportunities to prove his worth after putting in promising performances following his return from a loan spell at Oxford United.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 10/03/2025

