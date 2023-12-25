Highlights Tottenham Hotspur duo Heung-min Son and Pape Matar Sarr are on the verge of opening discussions over new contracts.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is eager to reach an agreement with the pair after they have been pivotal in a successful start to his reign.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes the internal negotiations will be crucial as Tottenham aim to enter the next phase of their development.

Despite suffering the setback of talismanic frontman Harry Kane sealing a £100million move to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich a matter of hours before the campaign got underway, Spurs have entered an exciting new era and registered a number of eye-catching results.

Postecoglou, who headed to north London having led Scottish giants Celtic to 83 wins from 113 matches, is hoping to persuade Son and Sarr to commit their long-term futures to Tottenham with the January transfer window on the horizon.

Son and Sarr in line for internal negotiations

Tottenham are preparing to open discussions with Son over a bumper new contract, according to Football Insider, despite initially intending to trigger a one-year extension clause written into his current agreement.

The report suggests Spurs are likely to succeed in their efforts as the South Korea international, who headed to the capital in a £22million deal from German side Bayer Leverkusen eight years ago, is eager to remain in his current surroundings for the remainder of his career after being thrilled by Postecoglou's impact.

Son's importance to Tottenham has risen following Kane's departure, with him regularly featuring in the centre forward role, and suitors have been keeping tabs on his situation as he prepares to enter the final 18 months of his £190,000-per-week agreement.

Heung-min Son's Tottenham Hotspur career in numbers Appearances 390 Goals 155 Assists 84 Yellow cards 16 Sent off 3 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 22/12/2023

Saudi Arabian big-spenders have already tried their luck in attempting to lure the 31-year-old away from the Premier League, after Spurs' captain admitted he turned down advances during the summer transfer window, but his form is likely to have piqued interest.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the north Londoners are on the verge of opening discussions with Sarr's representatives as they look to reward him with fresh terms after breaking into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans.

The Senegal international has missed just two fixtures since the campaign got underway despite currently being among Tottenham's lowest earners thanks to being on a £10,000-per-week contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2026.

In a major boost for Spurs, respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that they are unlikely to encounter any problems when it comes to attempting to convince Son and Sarr to sign on the dotted line as they are both happy at the club.

Jones believes convincing Son and Sarr to put pen-to-paper after they have enjoyed an impressive first half of the season would be a major lift for Tottenham as they prepare to build on what Postecoglou has put in place since his arrival in the dugout.

The reputable journalist feels keeping the duo on board for a number of years is critical if Spurs want to move onto the next level under the Greek-Australian tactician's tutelage as they understand his philosophy and are able to meet his demands on the pitch.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it would be great news. If you're a Spurs fan right now, you want to keep as much of this together as you can. You don't want the risk of key players leaving. You don't even want the risk of players that are around the starting XI departing. You just want to keep it all together because they all understand what's being built. "I think that's going to be key to the next phase of development at Tottenham. They will slowly add the pieces, but they want that core understanding of what is actually going on here. "Whether it's Sarr, Son or Destiny Udogie, they're all players that have varying levels of importance. They also have an understanding of what Ange Postecoglou is trying to do. I think that news around new contracts will be a massive boost."

Tottenham in talks to land Todibo

Tottenham have opened discussions to sign Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, after he has been identified as a target by Postecoglou ahead of the fast-approaching winter window.

The Italian journalist suggests Spurs have already held talks with representatives of the 23-year-old, who has made close to 120 appearances for his current employers, but they are facing competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United as they attempt to get a deal over the line.

Although Nice initially informed Todibo that they are prepared to sell him in 2024, they would prefer to retain his services for the remainder of the campaign as their stunning form has resulted in being in a battle with Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title.

Reliable reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he would be surprised if Tottenham or Manchester United land the France international midway through the season as his agents have been attempting to offer him to numerous clubs across the continent.

It is understood that Todibo could be bought for £39million, and he is in Postecoglou's sights after making the acquisition of a fresh option at the heart of Spurs' backline a priority heading into the second half of the campaign.