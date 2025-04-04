Tottenham Hotspur are on course to trigger their option to buy Mathys Tel instead of allowing him to head back to Bayern Munich at the end of his loan deal as he is being viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Hotspur Way fan favourite Heung-min Son, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs are already aware that they will have to part with £20.9million to sign Kevin Danso permanently in the summer, having included an obligation to purchase the central defender when they held negotiations with Lens during the winter transfer window, but boss Ange Postecoglou is making plans to make further alterations to his squad.

Although there is ongoing uncertainty over who will be in the dugout heading into next term, thanks to Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola being eyed by influential figures behind the scenes and suffering a 16th Premier League defeat of the campaign at the hands of Chelsea earlier this week, Tottenham are expected to retain Tel's services.

Spurs Expected to Use Option to Purchase Tel

France under-21 international enjoying time in London since switch

Tottenham are likely to seal the deal to keep Tel beyond the end of the season, according to GMS sources, as there is a strong belief among key decision-makers that he will prove to be money well spent after an acknowledgement that he headed to north London in a difficult period.

Spurs have an option to buy the forward for £45million, thanks to the terms agreed with Bundesliga title-chasers Bayern Munich in the final hours of the winter transfer window, and they are tempted to take advantage even though he was reduced to a late substitute appearance against cross-capital rivals Chelsea in midweek.

GMS sources have been informed that Tel is thought to be enjoying life in London, despite still searching for his first Premier League goal and failing to make himself an automatic starter, and members of the Tottenham hierarchy are adamant that he fits the profile they want on board as they look to progress.