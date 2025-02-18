Tottenham Hotspur have been given a significant boost ahead of potentially tying up a permanent deal for Mathys Tel as the Bayern Munich loanee is enjoying life at Hotspur Way and giving indications that he is interested in staying on board beyond the remainder of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou made late additions to his squad ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut earlier this month, with Kevin Danso also joining on an initial temporary basis from Ligue 1 outfit Lens after including an obligation to buy him for £20.9million at the end of the season.

The recruitment of the central defender and Tel came after Tottenham also bolstered their options in the goalkeeping department, thanks to Antonin Kinsky sealing a £12.5million move from Slavia Prague, but plans have already been put in place to conduct further business in the coming months.

Spurs Optimistic Over Wrapping Up Tel Swoop

North Londoners have option to buy France under-21 international

Tottenham are increasingly confident of being able to wrap up the permanent signing of Tel in the summer, according to GMS sources, as he is embracing the challenges the north Londoners are facing after deciding to swap a Bundesliga title chase for a side in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Spurs will have the opportunity to take advantage of a £45million option to keep the 19-year-old forward at the end of the campaign, having convinced him to make the deadline day loan move from Bayern Munich, and Postecoglou is pleased with the impact he has already made in his new surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are growing in optimism over their chances of holding onto Tel, who marked his full debut with a goal in the FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa and maintained his place in the starting line-up for the narrow victory over Manchester United last weekend.

The France under-21 international has been in encouraging form during the early stages of his career in north London, which has led to being described as 'quality' by pundit Micah Richards, and Postecoglou is already eager to make sure he is among his options heading into the 2025/26 campaign.

Tel is loving life in the capital and enjoying the culture he has found himself in, GMS sources have learned, resulting in Tottenham feeling they will be able to persuade him to commit his long-term future to the Premier League side if they can keep him in his current frame of mind for the rest of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel registered seven shots and made one key pass during Tottenham Hotspur's win over Manchester United last weekend

Son's Dip in Form Leads to Growing Concerns

Captain has struggled to reproduce best performances

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are particularly keen to hold onto Tel as there are growing concerns over captain Heung-min Son's lack of form, while there are question marks over whether he would remain among the first names on the team sheet if his performances do not improve and Postecoglou has a full squad to select from.

Although the capital club triggered an option to extend the South Korean's contract by 12 months in January, ending the possibility of him becoming a free agent when his £190,000-per-week deal was due to expire in the summer, he has struggled to reproduce his best displays and was substituted in the closing stages of the win over Manchester United.

Tottenham are aware that Tel is on course to receive offers from Premier League rivals and across Europe after Bayern Munich have made it clear that they are prepared to part ways, GMS sources understand, but they are keen to persuade him to snub other suitors as there is confidence he improves their attack.

Spurs are desperate to ensure they have more of a cutting edge heading into next term, with GMS sources recently revealing they could win the race for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic due to other admirers having doubts over whether to splash the cash, and they want to make the loan switch permanent.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/02/2025