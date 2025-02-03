Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is edging towards completing the deadline day loan signing of Mathys Tel after the Frenchman was persuaded to make the move to Hotspur Way by Bayern Munich teammate Harry Kane, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs sealed the arrival of Kevin Danso on Sunday, with the central defender's initial temporary switch from Lens including an obligation to become permanent for £20.9million, but the north Londoners have been desperate to bolster their options in the final third of the pitch ahead of the transfer window slamming shut at 11pm.

Tel Set to Make Spurs Move Amid Kane Talks

Frenchman spoke to Bayern Munich teammate about switch

Tel has decided to make a significant U-turn and give the green-light to join Tottenham on loan in a 'big surprise' after being convinced by the north Londoners' all-time record goalscorer Kane to make the switch, according to GMS sources, but the agreement does not include an option or obligation to keep him beyond the remainder of the campaign.

The 19-year-old - who has been described as 'unbelievable' - had a change of heart after initially rejecting the opportunity to join Spurs when a £50million bid was agreed with Bayern Munich last week, and that has resulted in Postecoglou being in line to strengthen his options in the attacking third of the pitch in the final hours of the winter transfer window.

GMS sources have been informed that technical director Johan Lange opened negotiations with Tel's representatives at the end of last week and was given fresh optimism after Manchester United had an offer knocked back when they were his preferred destination, and he is keen to join Tottenham having assessed alternative potential landing spots.

Bayern Munich have been in a strong negotiating position thanks to the forward still having four-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £80,000-per-week, but head coach Vincent Kompany has been willing to sanction his departure due to not being at the forefront of his plans.

Tottenham are planning to open discussions over a permanent move if Tel enjoys his time in north London and it becomes clear that the switch would suit all parties, GMS sources understand, but they will have to settle for a temporary agreement as the transfer deadline edges closer.

