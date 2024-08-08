Highlights Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Ivan Toney despite also having Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke on their list of potential recruits.

Brentford are open to sanctioning the England international's departure after entering the final stages of his contract.

Emerson Royal's move to AC Milan is in doubt as the Serie A giants are looking to strengthen other positions.

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to bring in a Premier League-proven striker as Brentford are willing to entertain the possibility of selling Ivan Toney for less than £50million after attracting interest from Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs have attempted to ensure they will not be left short of attacking options by negotiating a fresh loan deal for Timo Werner, which includes an option to complete an £8.5million permanent switch from RB Leipzig, boss Ange Postecoglou has remained in the market for further reinforcements.

Archie Gray has been the most expensive addition to Tottenham's squad since the transfer window reopened, thanks to sealing a move worth up to £30million from Leeds United, but technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy are continuing to lead the north Londoners' recruitment drive.

Toney Remains Among Postecoglou's Targets

Brentford eager to avoid possibility of frontman becoming free agent

Toney has remained on Tottenham's radar despite also chasing Bournemouth frontman Dominic Solanke, according to GMS sources, and he could be available for less than £50million as Brentford are desperate to avoid the possibility of their talisman leaving as a free agent at the end of the upcoming campaign.

The England international has entered the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week contract at the Gtech Community Stadium and, having failed to tempt him into agreeing fresh terms, the Bees are fearful of missing out on a lucrative fee if he is allowed to run down the remainder of his deal.

GMS sources have been informed that Postecoglou is eager to secure a centre forward with Premier League experience, resulting in Toney and Solanke being firmly in his sights as they have become established goalscorers in the top flight thanks to successful spells with Brentford and Bournemouth respectively.

Ivan Toney's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Dominic Solanke Ivan Toney Dominic Solanke Shots 2.73 2.53 Shot-creating actions 2.45 2.31 Shots on target 0.96 0.83 Expected goals 0.44 0.39 Goals 0.44 0.30 Assists 0.14 0.13 Statistics correct as of 08/08/2024

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli have been mulling over whether to make a £60million bid for Richarlison, but the former Everton man has insisted that he will not be heading to the Middle East for a fresh challenge, meaning funds will need to be accrued from elsewhere if Spurs have to sanction a departure before upping the ante.

Toney would be a cheaper option than Solanke as Tottenham may be forced to trigger his £65million release clause due to Bournemouth being eager to hold onto their talisman, GMS sources have been told, and a bid has not been lodged despite Postecoglou wanting a new marksman to allow Heung-min Son to return to his favoured wide position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney is still searching for his first win against Tottenham Hotspur after five attempts, but he has found the back of the net twice when taking on the north Londoners

AC Milan Not Viewing Royal as Priority Target

Serie A giants focusing on bolstering squad in alternative positions

Contrary to reports from other outlets, GMS sources have learned that Emerson Royal is not being viewed as a priority target by AC Milan as the Serie A heavyweights are eager to improve their midfield and attack before potentially turning their attentions towards securing defensive reinforcements.

Although Spurs beat north London rivals Arsenal to the right-back's signature when they agreed a £25.73million fee with Barcelona in the closing stages of the summer transfer window three years ago, he has fallen behind Pedro Porro in the pecking order as the new season edges closer.

AC Milan have made a major U-turn as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that the San Siro-based giants were close to reaching an agreement worth £13million plus add-ons for Royal, and the Brazilian is now in danger of remaining at Tottenham despite having limited game time on offer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt