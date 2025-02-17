Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant boost ahead of potentially attempting to win the race for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic as Hotspur Way has become the Juventus star's most likely destination if he heads to the Premier League during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs bolstered their attacking options in the final hours of the winter transfer window as Mathys Tel completed an initial loan switch which includes a £45million option to make the move from Bayern Munich permanent, but boss Ange Postecoglou is already going in search of potential additions ahead of being able to do further business.

Antonin Kinsky and Kevin Danso were also acquired midway through the campaign, with the latter's temporary arrival from Lens involving a £20.9million obligation to buy, but Tottenham technical director Johan Lange is preparing to play a key role in another recruitment drive in the coming months.

Spurs Handed Major Boost in Vlahovic Chase

Additional suitors having doubts over whether to make move

Tottenham has been identified as a potential landing spot for Vlahovic after his future at Juventus has been shrouded in uncertainty, according to GMS sources, and the north Londoners may profit from a host of domestic counterparts having doubts over whether to offer a route to the Premier League.

The striker's current employers are increasingly open to sanctioning his departure ahead of next season as discussions over a new contract have reached a standstill, resulting in his price tag dropping to in the region of £50million, while he has been an unused substitute in each of the Bianconeri's last two Serie A fixtures.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are the frontrunners to lure Vlahovic to England as Chelsea and Arsenal are unsure that he is an ideal signing ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, while Manchester United are focusing on alternative targets despite him scoring 13 goals in all competitions this season.

The 25-year-old, whose two goals in a Champions League win over RB Leipzig were described as 'stunning' by former Juventus frontman Paolo Di Canio earlier this term, has fallen behind winter arrival Randal Kolo Muani in the pecking order in his current surroundings and is at risk of being handed limited game time in the coming months.

Vlahovic is keen to complete a move to the Premier League if he leaves the Allianz Stadium, GMS sources have learned, and Tottenham's biggest competition could come from Newcastle as they would be offered the chance to pounce if it becomes clear that Alexander Isak is edging towards the exit door.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has been averaging a goal every 130 minutes in the Champions League this season

Vlahovic May Have Reservations Over Switch

Marksman would have to take substantial pay cut in north London

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are still facing stumbling blocks in their pursuit of Vlahovic as there are fears that he would have reservations over battling with the likes of Dominic Solanke for a regular starting berth and taking a significant pay cut in order to facilitate the switch.

Spurs will not be able to come close to offering similar terms to what the Serbia international currently boasts, with him being on a contract which allows him to pocket more than £310,000-per-week, but there is an awareness that he is poised to enter the final 12 months of his agreement and Juventus have been pushing for him to lower his demands.

Although Tottenham are long-term admirers of Vlahovic and have compiled detailed reports on his capabilities since he was on Fiorentina's books, GMS sources understand that he is going to have to make a decision on whether he is prepared to slash his wages by a considerable amount before Postecoglou and Lange can enter negotiations.

Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal stopped short of making a bid for the marksman in January, GMS senior reporter Fabrizio Romano revealed on our Market Madness podcast, and Juventus will wait to discover whether they have qualified for the Champions League before making further plans for their squad.

