Highlights Tottenham Hotspur opted against meeting Conor Gallagher's £50million price tag despite being aware that Chelsea were willing to cash in during the winter transfer window.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was the driving force behind the north Londoners' pursuit of the England international.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham reigniting their interest in Gallagher as Chelsea will consider offers in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is a 'big fan' of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT why an offer from Hotspur Way would be considered if their pursuit is reignited during the summer transfer window.

Spurs were busy ahead of the winter's February 1 deadline, with Timo Werner completing an initial loan move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig which includes a £15million option to buy, while Radu Dragusin bolstered the north Londoners' options at the heart of their backline thanks to sealing a £26.7million switch from Genoa.

Tottenham also rubber-stamped the £8.5million acquisition of Lucas Bergvall as they beat Barcelona to his signature, but the 18-year-old will remain with Djurgardens for the remainder of the campaign, and Postecoglou will be handed another opportunity to splash the cash ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Spurs baulked at meeting Gallagher price tag ahead of winter deadline

Tottenham were unwilling to meet Chelsea's £50million demands for Gallagher during the final hours of the winter transfer window, according to talkSPORT, resulting in him remaining at Stamford Bridge despite his current employers being open to sanctioning his mid-season departure as they aimed to alleviate fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The report suggests that the central midfielder, who has worn the captain's armband on numerous occasions this term, made it clear that he was determined to fight for his place in former Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino's plans even though he was put on the market as the Blues looked to balance the books by generating pure profit thanks to offloading an academy graduate.

It is understood that Postecoglou was the driving force behind Tottenham's pursuit of Gallagher during the early stages of 2024, but he would have become the second-most expensive acquisition in the club's entire history if they opted to meet his price tag.

Tottenham Hotspur's most expensive signings of all-time Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) £53m Richarlison (Everton) £49.5m Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47m Cristian Romero (Atalanta) £42.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Figures according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 12/2/2024

Although Spurs weighed up whether to test their London rivals' resolve with a bid at the eleventh hour ahead of the winter window slamming shut, it became clear that it would be difficult to get a deal over the line due to the England international being desperate to remain with his boyhood club.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham had a 'very good chance' of landing Gallagher if they headed to the negotiating table with a lucrative proposal before the deadline earlier this month, but they chose to turn their attentions elsewhere.

The 24-year-old could be available for a cut-price fee in the summer as he is in line to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week contract before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, and there have been no signs of progression when it comes to fresh terms being in the offing.

Michael Bridge - Postecoglou is a major admirer of Gallagher

Bridge has refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham launching a formal bid for Gallagher when the transfer window reopens in the summer as Postecoglou is an admirer and will be aware that Chelsea are open to offers after failing to offload him midway through the season.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that the west Londoners will consider bids as they are fearful of being unable to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, resulting in there being a potential window of opportunity for the Lilywhites.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"It could very possibly be revisited in the summer if he doesn't sign a new contract. I think that Conor Gallagher is someone Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of. He loves midfielders that are box-to-box, and I think he considers him to be in that category. "Tottenham and Chelsea just don't do transfer business, but there is a new regime with Todd Boehly and this is a player that Chelsea could sell for pure profit. "We have seen that the profit and sustainability rules have teeth in the last few weeks, so Chelsea would have to consider offers."

Tottenham battling it out to sign Kelly as free agent

Lloyd Kelly has given Tottenham hope of being able to acquire his services without having to pay a penny, according to Football Insider, as he is not in a rush to pen a pre-contract agreement with one of his overseas suitors ahead of his Bournemouth deal expiring in the summer.

The report suggests that Spurs are facing competition from the likes of Liverpool, AC Milan, Juventus and several Bundesliga outfits as ongoing doubts over the defender's long-term future, thanks to entering the final six months of his £30,000-per-week terms at the turn of the year, has caught their attention.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have continued keeping tabs on Kelly's situation despite AC Milan and Juventus opening discussions with his representatives as they look to steal a march on other admirers, while Bournemouth are still hoping to tie him down to a fresh contract.

Newcastle United have become the latest club to enter the race for the 25-year-old's services, while Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and Bundesliga high-flyers Stuttgart have made proposals as they attempt to convince him to embark on a fresh challenge away from his homeland.

Bournemouth beat the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Southampton to Kelly's signature when they wrapped up a £13million deal with Championship side Bristol City in May 2019, but they are at serious risk of seeing him walk away from the Vitality Stadium without being able to secure a return on their investment as he is edging towards becoming a free agent.