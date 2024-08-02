Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are being forced to contend with a major stumbling block in their pursuit of Federico Chiesa as he is eager to join a club competing in next season's Champions League.

The Italy international is also seeking a pay package similar to his current terms at Juventus ahead of potentially embarking on a fresh challenge.

Chiesa is on the market ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline due to entering the final stages of his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to succeed in their attempts to lure Federico Chiesa to Hotspur Way as the Juventus star is insistent that he will only complete a summer move if Champions League action is on offer in the upcoming campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having previously raided the Serie A giants when they landed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in deals worth up to £59million in January 2022, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been scouring the market for reinforcements ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

The Greek-Australian tactician has been working with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy to identify further targets despite already splashing the cash, with Archie Gray becoming Tottenham's most expensive signing before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway thanks to agreeing a fee in the region of £30million with Leeds United.

Chiesa Preference Complicates Matters for Postecoglou

Italy international determined to compete in Champions League

Tottenham winning the race for Chiesa's signature is in serious doubt, according to GMS sources, as the north Londoners' pursuit has been complicated after being made aware that his preference is to join a side competing in the upcoming campaign's Champions League if he walks away from Juventus before the transfer deadline.

The former Fiorentina talisman has made 13 appearances in Europe's elite club competition, finding the back of the net six times along the way, and he is determined to remain involved at the highest level despite Serie A heavyweights Juventus being keen to offload him in the coming weeks.

Chiesa has been put on the market after entering the final 12 months of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £150,000-per-week, and GMS sources have been informed that he is desperate to secure personal terms worth a similar figure if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

Federico Chiesa's statistics at Juventus compared to his time at Fiorentina Juventus Fiorentina Appearances 131 153 Goals 32 34 Assists 23 26 Yellow cards 11 23 Sent off 1 2 Statistics correct as of 02/08/2024

Juventus have been unable to tie the winger down to fresh terms and are open to sanctioning his exit due to being eager to avoid the possibility of him walking away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming campaign, resulting in Tottenham chief Postecoglou spotting an opportunity to pounce.

But Chiesa's stance has made it difficult for Spurs to head to the negotiating table despite GMS sources being told that scouts and members of the hierarchy have been keeping a close eye on developments due to being firmly on the capital club's radar as a potential acquisition ahead of the fast-approaching Premier League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Federico Chiesa registered six shots during Juventus' 2-2 draw with Atalanta in March, which proved to be his highest tally of attempts in a single Serie A outing over the course of the 2023/24 campaign

Juventus Will Offer New Contract if Chiesa Fails to Seal Summer Move

Inter Milan among sides looking to sign winger as free agent

In a major twist, GMS sources have learned that Juventus will aim to find a way of convincing Chiesa to sign a new contract if they are unable to offload him before the transfer window slams shut as it has become apparent that domestic rivals Inter Milan would be interested in landing him as a free agent next summer.

The Turin-based outfit are keen to ensure that the 26-year-old will not move onto pastures new without them being able to recoup any cash, but his insistence that he wants to wait for an admirer competing in the forthcoming season's Champions League has limited his potential destinations.

Chiesa's preference has come as a major blow for Tottenham as GMS sources recently revealed that Postecoglou has been showing more interest than top flight rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United despite the quintet also being aware of his situation at Juventus.

It is understood that Spurs have been keen to add another creative presence to their squad, resulting in them turning their attentions towards the Italy international, but it appears that it will be an almost impossible task to persuade him to head to north London in the coming weeks.

