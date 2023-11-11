Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to battle it out with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The England international is preparing to push for a move away from the west Londoners during the January window.

Tottenham will have to shatter their club-record transfer fee if they want to come out on top in the race for Toney.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could play a major role in convincing Ivan Toney to take advantage of the 'interesting prospect' of heading to Hotspur Way, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether Spurs are the frontrunners to land the Brentford star in January.

Although Postecoglou wrote his name into the history books by becoming the first manager to pick up 26 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League, the north Londoners' undefeated start to the domestic campaign came to an end thanks to a loss at the hands of rivals Chelsea earlier this week.

Having sold talismanic striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a £100million deal just days before the season got underway, Tottenham may look to bolster their options in the attacking third of the pitch when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Toney subject of widespread interest ahead of January

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Toney, according to Football Insider, after he has been identified as a frontman who fits the bill as Postecoglou aims to add more firepower to his squad.

The report suggests a deal is more likely to come at the end of the season due to Brentford's expected demands and the 27-year-old still serving an eight-month ban due to breaching betting regulations, which means he is unable to make his competitive comeback until midway through January.

But Tottenham has been pinpointed as a potential destination for Toney, who has increased speculation over his future after deciding to switch agencies during his time on the sidelines, while his contract situation has also led to uncertainty.

The England international is due to enter the final 18 months of his £20,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, meaning Brentford are running out of time to secure his true value if they are not going to be able to convince him to pen fresh terms.

Top goalscorers in the Premier League last season Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 All statistics according to the Premier League

Although Arsenal would prefer to swoop in for Toney at the end of the campaign, he is preparing to push for a mid-season move away from Thomas Frank's Bees after Chelsea have been among the clubs to hold discussions with his representatives.

But Tottenham would have to shatter their transfer record in order to acquire the former Newcastle United man in January as, due to Brentford not wanting to offload him ahead of the summer, they will not entertain bids which fall short of £100million.

Spurs are long-term suitors as respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou explored the possibility of acquiring Toney during the final stages of the summer window, which slammed shut in September, but a move across London failed to come to fruition.

Having spoken to contacts, Jones understands that Tottenham are not confident of coming out on top in the chase for Toney's signature due to the amount of cash that would need to be put on the table at the turn of the year.

However, the reputable journalist believes the opportunity to work under Postecoglou could turn the former Peterborough United talisman's head as he seeks a fresh challenge away from Brentford.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Tottenham is an interesting prospect for Toney to consider. Speaking to a couple of sources close to Tottenham, I'm not sure that they would consider themselves to be favourites in that situation. "Obviously, the money that's now being talked about makes me doubt whether a Tottenham move could actually come through in the new year. "But I think, from a player perspective, if you were to wonder how you would fit into a team and a squad, personally, I think that you'd look at Ange Postecoglou and how he is getting the best out of people. That's the sort of manager I would want, and I think a lot of the modern players will be looking towards having a role model like that."

Spurs ahead of rivals in bid to land Gimenez

Toney is not the only striker that Tottenham have set their sights on as they are the frontrunners to sign Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, along with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, his consultant Morris Pagniello has said in an interview with Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

But the report suggests a move to Serie A could also be on the cards as Inter Milan, AC Milan, Lazio and Napoli are showing interest after the Mexico international has scored 15 goals in just 14 appearances this term.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are ahead of London rivals West Ham United and Fulham in the race for Gimenez's signature as he is keen to continue competing in the Champions League if he leaves his current employers.

But Inter are refusing to go down without a fight as they have attempted to steal a march on other suitors by requesting more information on what it would take to persuade the 22-year-old to head to the San Siro despite his price tag being a major stumbling block.

Barcelona are further admirers of Gimenez, with the reigning La Liga champions sending scouts to watch him in action and their interest intensifying due to reminding them of former Nou Camp favourite Luis Suarez thanks to his prolific form.