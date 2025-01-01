Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering whether to attempt to win the race for Patrick Dorgu despite Hotspur Way recruitment chiefs facing significant competition for the Lecce star during the newly-reopened winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs made Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history when he completed a £65million switch from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in August, but Ange Postecoglou's side are playing catch-up in their pursuit of European qualification after ending 2024 out of form.

The Greek-Australian tactician, who was forced to contend with Destiny Udogie becoming the latest member of the squad to pick up an injury as he was forced off with a hamstring problem against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, is working closely with technical director Johan Lange to pinpoint potential Tottenham recruits.

Dorgu on Spurs' Radar as Possible Acquisition

North Londoners may attempt to win race for winter deal

Tottenham upping the ante and making a move for Dorgu in the coming weeks is one to watch, according to GMS sources, as Udogie moving onto the treatment table has underlined the need for Postecoglou to bolster his left-back options ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on February 3.

Serie A outfit Lecce are in a strong negotiating position ahead of Spurs potentially testing their resolve as the Denmark international, who has been a key part of Marco Giampaolo's plans since his arrival in the dugout, still has four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket in the region of £10,000-per-week.

GMS sources have been informed that Dorgu is firmly on Tottenham's radar in the aftermath of Postecoglou making his thoughts on upgrading the squad clear during discussions with influential figures behind the scenes, but there is an awareness that he is gaining admiring glances from elsewhere and they could find themselves involved in a bidding war.

The 20-year-old has shown his versatility throughout the campaign by featuring on each side of Lecce's backline and on both flanks, resulting in attracting widespread interest, while he has given suitors hope of striking a deal by refusing to rule out the possibility of embarking on a fresh challenge this month.

Tottenham have been joined by Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in monitoring Dorgu's situation, GMS sources recently revealed, while Napoli and AC Milan are contemplating whether to hand him an opportunity to move to one of his current employers' domestic counterparts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Patrick Dorgu has been averaging 4.9 ball recoveries and 1.9 tackles per Serie A outing this season

Udogie's Injury Could Lead to Boost in Budget

Postecoglou wants to sign left-back and wide attacker

GMS sources have been told that Udogie's injury could help Postecoglou to persuade chairman Daniel Levy to increase the budget to accommodate a left-back signing after Tottenham have been scouting wide attackers due to wanting to bring in more youthful and dynamic options as they build for the future.

Spurs captain Heung-min Son has entered the final six months of his £190,000-per-week deal after a one-year option to extend the terms has not been triggered at this stage, meaning the South Korea international has joined Sergio Reguilon in being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas suitor.

Postecoglou is adamant that better options are needed in attack and defence if Tottenham are to improve in 2025, GMS sources understand, and he is seeking upgrades despite Timo Werner being available for the remainder of the campaign as the decision has been made not to cut his loan spell short.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham 'Interested in Bargain Deal' for £54,000-a-Week Star Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Maxence Caqueret ahead of potentially being able to sign the Lyon midfielder on the cheap

The Champions League winner returned to north London on a temporary basis in the summer, with the deal including an option to make the move from RB Leipzig permanent for £8.5million, but they had been toying with the idea of allowing him to return to the Bundesliga side ahead of schedule.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/01/2025