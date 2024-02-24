Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have pinpointed Pedro Neto, Raphinha and Nico Williams as potential acquisitions ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is making plans for the summer despite already ensuring that Lucas Bergvall will head to north London at the end of the season.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Tottenham will be confident of fighting off competition for their targets.

Tottenham Hotspur have Pedro Neto, Raphinha and Nico Williams 'on their radar' ahead of the summer window opening for business, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Ange Postecoglou will be confident of fighting off competition as he looks to strengthen his Hotspur Way squad.

Spurs have already lined up one addition ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Lucas Bergvall being set to head to north London in a £8.5million switch from Djurgardens after he snubbed a move to Barcelona in favour of testing himself in the Premier League.

The agreement for the Swedish teenager was reached after Tottenham had already been busy in January, with Timo Werner joining on an initial loan from RB Leipzig - which could be made permanent for £15million - and Radu Dragusin being tempted to leave Genoa for £26.7million, but Postecoglou is wasting no time in putting plans in place for the summer.

Spurs preparing to battle it out to land Neto

Tottenham are preparing to get involved in a bidding war for Neto as they have joined Arsenal and Liverpool in chasing the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, according to the Evening Standard, but they could be forced to fork out more than £60million as his current employers are determined to make him the most expensive outgoing in their history.

The report suggests that Postecoglou is an admirer of the Portugal international, who has more than three years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract at Molineux, but his acquisition may depend on whether Spurs choose to activate the option to buy Werner in the coming months.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham and Arsenal are 'two to watch' as the pursuit of Neto heats up, and statistics highlight that the 23-year-old is more of a creative presence in the final third of the pitch than Leipzig loanee Werner.

Pedro Neto's statistical averages compared to Timo Werner this season Pedro Neto Timo Werner Crosses 7.21 2.67 Take-ons attempted 4.97 3.33 Key passes 2.45 1.33 Passes into the penalty area 1.63 0.83 Assists 0.61 0.33 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 22/2/2024

But Neto is not the only wide-man to work his way onto Postecoglou's shortlist as he makes preparations for his second season at the helm because it is understood that Barcelona's Raphinha is also being monitored ahead of Tottenham potentially attempting to lure him back to the Premier League after previously being on Leeds United's books.

The Brazilian has been restricted to just eight La Liga starts this term, resulting in admirers sensing an opportunity to pounce for his signature less than two years after he made a £55million move, but Spurs are facing competition from one of their domestic rivals as Liverpool have pinpointed him as a target as they prepare for Mohamed Salah's possible departure.

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have been looking at Athletic Bilbao talisman Williams as they aim to keep their options open ahead of Postecoglou's squad being given a potential makeover before the 2024/25 campaign.

The Lilywhites could land the 21-year-old by triggering the £43million release clause written into his contract, but Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on his situation after he has become one of the first names on the team sheet since breaking into Los Leones' senior squad after progressing through their youth ranks.

Dean Jones - Postecoglou will believe anything is possible in summer window

Jones understands that Neto, Raphinha and Williams have been earmarked as potential acquisitions by Tottenham as Postecoglou is keen to make his side more threatening in the final third of the pitch by bolstering his options in the wide areas.

Although the respected reporter is aware that it will be difficult for the capital club to come out on top in the race for Neto, he believes that the Greek-Australian tactician will be confident of being able to lure the former Braga talisman to Hotspur Way after already convincing recent recruits to reject a move elsewhere.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar. Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they're continuing to monitor. "It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him. "But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they've done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible."

Tottenham looking to sign Garner as Gallagher alternative

Tottenham are plotting a move for James Garner ahead of the transfer window reopening in the summer, according to TEAMtalk, after the Everton midfielder has been identified as a cheaper alternative to Chelsea academy graduate Conor Gallagher by Postecoglou.

The report suggests that the 22-year-old is also being tracked by the likes of Newcastle United and other Premier League rivals after he has become one of the first names on the team sheet at Goodison Park, having failed to miss a single minute of Premier League action since December, but Spurs are battling to win the race as his work ethic and energy makes him an ideal fit for Spurs' style of play.

It is understood that Everton are seeking up to £25million for Garner as they are braced for bids in the coming months, but their ability to demand a lucrative fee could depend on whether they are able to maintain their Premier League status after becoming embroiled in a relegation dogfight.

Related Tottenham 'convinced' Conor Gallagher is a 'dream' signing Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, and they consider the Englishman their 'dream' number eight.

Although the Toffees are in a strong negotiating position thanks to the 18-cap England under-21 international still having more than two years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract, suitors will fancy their chances of being able to lure him away from Merseyside if his current employers drop into the Championship.

Reliable reporter Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Garner is an 'unsung hero' at Everton, having played a pivotal role in Sean Dyche's charges scrapping for positive results, meaning that reaching an agreement could be troublesome for Postecoglou and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy if they remain in the top flight.