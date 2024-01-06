Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are being heavily linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after it has emerged that he is on the market for the right price.

But Spurs are facing an uphill battle in their bid to convince the England international to head across London as he is determined to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has revealed what Tottenham sources have told him about the Gallagher pursuit.

Tottenham Hotspur sources are insistent that 'they are not currently in talks' with rivals Chelsea over a deal for Conor Gallagher, but journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why an eventual move to Hotspur Way cannot be ruled out.

Despite sanctioning Harry Kane's £100million switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich a matter of hours before the campaign got underway, boss Ange Postecoglou has led Spurs to an unexpected Premier League title charge.

Although Tottenham took advantage of their windfall by spending more than £200million during the summer transfer window, they have another opportunity to draft in reinforcements ahead of the February 1 deadline as they aim to build on a fruitful first half of the season.

Spurs in pursuit of Gallagher

Tottenham have entered negotiations with Chelsea as they look to get a deal for Gallagher over the line, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, leading to hope that a £35million package would be enough to persuade their London rivals to do business.

The respected reporter suggests the England international, who has worn the captain's armband on numerous occasions in recent months after growing in seniority under the Blues' former Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino, is admired by Postecoglou and members of his coaching staff.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League record Appearances 118 Goals 13 Assists 10 Yellow cards 34 Sent off 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 5/1/2024

Although transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is tempted to cash in on Gallagher, putting suitors on red alert, there are serious doubts over whether his price tag will be met ahead of the winter window slamming shut in a matter of weeks.

The central midfielder's stance is a significant obstacle for Tottenham to attempt to overcome as it is understood that he is determined to remain at Stamford Bridge and pen a new contract despite Postecoglou watching developments closely.

But Gallagher may not necessarily get his wish as it has emerged that Chelsea are prepared to consider offers as his exit would allow Pochettino to boost his budget and there is little sign of negotiations over fresh terms progressing.

The 23-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, and the Blues are aware that his value will continue decreasing as he edges towards the expiry date of his deal.

Having spoken to contacts within the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Brown understands that Spurs are not in discussions with Chelsea over a deal which would see Gallagher move across the capital ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Although the reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the north Londoners attempting to reach an agreement for the Blues' academy graduate in the coming weeks, he has rubbished suggestions that negotiations are already taking place.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"Sources inside Spurs were very quick to make clear that they are not currently in talks with Chelsea for Conor Gallagher, so make of that what you will. "It doesn't mean that the transfer might not end up happening by the end of January, but there is always a reason why a team comes out to deny something so quickly. I would take any more news from Italy about that one with a pinch of salt."

Reguilon could leave Tottenham again

Sergio Reguilon could be sent out on loan for a second time this season, according to the Evening Standard, as he is facing an uncertain future at Tottenham after his temporary spell with Manchester United was cut short earlier this week.

The report suggests the left-back, who made 12 appearances during his brief stint at Old Trafford, is able to embark on a fresh challenge away from north London as he has not featured for Postecoglou's side this season.

Manchester United opted to take advantage of a break clause written into Reguilon's loan agreement as their early elimination from the Champions League and Carabao Cup meant he would have had fewer opportunities to secure game time under boss Erik ten Hag.

The Spaniard, who has entered the final 18 months of his £53,000-per-week contract at Tottenham, will find it difficult to break into Postecoglou's preferred starting line-up thanks to Destiny Udogie making the full-back berth his own this season.

Although Reguilon has been on Spurs' books since sealing a £32million switch from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in 2020, he has been on the periphery for an extensive period and spent last term on loan with Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has made 67 appearances in a Tottenham shirt, racking up two goals and nine assists along the way, but his most recent outing came in a narrow Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in April 2022.