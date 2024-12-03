Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is on course to be handed the opportunity to lure Nicolo Fagioli to Hotspur Way as Serie A heavyweights Juventus have set their sights on sanctioning his departure during the fast-approaching January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Dominic Solanke becoming the most expensive arrival in the north Londoners' history thanks to completing a £65million switch from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, plans are being put in place to make further adjustments to the squad at the turn of the year.

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur joined Tottenham from Juventus close to three years ago, in deals worth up to £59million, and technical director Johan Lange will have the chance to raid the Italian giants once again as he prepares to play a pivotal role in the mid-season recruitment drive.

Spurs Poised for Chance to Agree Fagioli Deal

Juventus eager to offload Italy international midway through season

Tottenham are primed to be among the clubs offered the chance to sign Fagioli in January, according to GMS sources, as intermediaries are preparing to up the ante in their attempts to discover viable destinations after Juventus have made the decision to sell him at a cut-price fee.

Although the central midfielder has previously been described as the 'new Pirlo' by Bianconeri legend Andrea Pirlo, he has struggled to work his way into the forefront of head coach Thiago Motta's plans, resulting in his current employers looking to get him off their books in the coming weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are among the sides set to be made aware of Fagioli's availability and the potential terms as Juventus are prepared to contemplate a deal worth in the region of £20million, while they have also refused to rule out the possibility of accepting an offer which falls below that figure.

The Italy international still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £45,000-per-week at the Allianz Stadium, but he is desperate to begin assessing his options ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

Tottenham are not the only Premier League side on course to be handed the opportunity to recruit Fagioli as Crystal Palace will find themselves in a similar situation, GMS sources have learned, while West Ham United and Newcastle United are likely to be sounded out despite them not being in the market for a player of his type.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolo Fagioli has been limited to just 484 minutes of Serie A action this season

North Londoners to Consider Fagioli Charges

Midfielder returned from seven-month betting ban earlier this year

GMS sources have been told that Fagioli's previous betting charges will be taken into account by Postecoglou and other influential figures working behind the scenes at Tottenham before a final decision is made on whether to offer him a route out of Juventus, although he has been back in action since.

The 23-year-old was handed a seven-month ban and fined close to £11,000 in October 2023, having reached a settlement with the Italian football federation after breaching gambling rules, resulting in him being forced to wait until May before being in a position to make his comeback.

Tottenham are keeping their options open ahead of the winter transfer window and have not eliminated the possibility of dipping into the market for a midfielder of Fagioli's ilk, GMS sources understand, while domestic rivals Crystal Palace will also contemplate offering a route into the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Spurs are not only considering bolstering their options in the middle of the park as GMS sources recently revealed that members of the recruitment department have been embarking on regular scouting missions to run the rule over winger Raul Moro, who is currently with La Liga strugglers Real Valladolid.

