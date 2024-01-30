Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as admirers of Jacob Ramsey after it has been revealed that Aston Villa need to sanction a departure due to fears of breaching financial regulations.

The Midlands outfit's stance has led to Newcastle United making an approach and Bayern Munich also keeping tabs on the situation.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Ramsey is more likely to head to Tottenham than Bayern.

Tottenham Hotspur are 'one to watch' in the race for Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey in what would be a marquee signing, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why a move to Hotspur Way is more likely than reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou has been backed by chairman Daniel Levy during the winter window, with Spurs bringing in Radu Dragusin for £26.7million from Serie A Genoa after the Greek-Australian tactician had made it clear that he was desperate to strengthen his options at centre-back.

The Romania international's arrival in north London came after former Chelsea frontman Timo Werner sealed his return to the capital thanks to a loan-to-buy deal being agreed with RB Leipzig, but Tottenham are continuing to scour the market for potential reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 transfer deadline.

Spurs set sights on Ramsey amid Villa's financial struggles

Tottenham and Bayern are firm admirers of Ramsey and have been boosted by Villa needing to sanction a departure before the end of June, according to The Athletic, as they are in danger of failing to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The report suggests that Newcastle United have attempted to steal a march on other suitors by making an approach for the central midfielder, who has been limited to less than 800 minutes of action since the campaign got underway after being forced onto the sidelines for a considerable period through injury, and there is confidence that offers worth more than £50million will be seriously considered.

Postecoglou has been in the market for a new option in the middle of the park throughout January, which is emphasised by Tottenham considering an eleventh hour move for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, but statistics highlight that Ramsey is more of a threat in the final third of the pitch and could make the capital club more threatening.

Jacob Ramsey's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Conor Gallagher this season Jacob Ramsey Conor Gallagher Goals 0.19 0.00 Shots 1.48 1.34 Shots on target 0.56 0.48 Shots on target percentage 37.5 36.0 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 29/1/2024

Although the 22-year-old's £70,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, which would usually result in Villa being in a strong negotiating position, their desperation to raise cash could play into Spurs' hands if they head to the negotiating table before the mid-season transfer window slams shut.

But, in a blow to Tottenham and other interested parties, Villans chief Unai Emery has insisted that Ramsey is fully committed to his current employers instead of agitating for a move, while the Spanish tactician is also keen to retain his services beyond Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Having played a starring role in Villa qualifying for the Europa Conference League, Sunday Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor previously told GIVEMESPORT that the 16-cap England under-21 international has already shown that he is worth £50million.

Ben Jacobs - Tottenham boosted thanks to Ramsey's stance

Jacobs understands that Tottenham are ahead of Bayern in the race to sign Ramsey as, although he would be involved in a title race every season by flocking to the Allianz Arena, his preference is to remain in the Premier League if he embarks on a fresh challenge away from Villa.

But the respected reporter has refused to rule out the possibility of the German heavyweights attempting to reach an agreement in the final hours of the winter window as the Under-21 European Championships winner, who has been described as 'outstanding' by England under-21 chief Lee Carsley, is admired by head coach Thomas Tuchel and their inability to prise Kieran Trippier away from Newcastle means they still have a healthy budget.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that Tottenham are one to watch. I'd be surprised on the Bayern front because my understanding has always been that the player would prefer, ideally, to stay in the Premier League. "Bayern can't be discounted because they haven't signed Kieran Trippier, along with one or two others, at this stage. That means there is a little bit of money to spend. "But, at the moment, I think they would be less likely to bid in the final few hours of the window, even though it's a player that Thomas Tuchel, in particular, likes and knows very well."

Hojbjerg not interested in winter departure

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has decided that he does not want to leave Tottenham midway through the season, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, and he made his wishes clear during discussions with Postecoglou earlier this week.

The reputable journalist suggests that lawyer Lars Halgreen has reaffirmed that the Denmark international, who has entered the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract, stopped short of asking to quit since the transfer window opened for business as he wants to continue competing for a place in Spurs' best XI.

It is understood that Hojbjerg snubbed the opportunity to join Lyon as they look to climb away from the Ligue 1 relegation zone, while he has also been the subject of enquiries from numerous other suitors as clubs scramble for reinforcements with the deadline looming.

The defensive midfielder's decision to reject the opportunity to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has come a matter of months after he turned down a move to Fulham, who submitted a £25million bid during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Hojbjerg choosing to fight for a place in the forefront of Postecoglou's plans could have an impact on Spurs' chances of bringing in any more fresh faces as reliable talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners will only make a move for Chelsea's Gallagher if the former Southampton man moves onto pastures new.