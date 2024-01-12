Highlights Conor Gallagher has been pinpointed as Tottenham Hotspur's top target after already drafting in Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is the driving force behind the north Londoners' pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Tottenham will have to part with up to £60million if they want to reach an agreement.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to part with up to £60million to make Chelsea 'consider' selling Conor Gallagher, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that chairman Daniel Levy is likely to frustrate boss Ange Postecoglou by refusing to meet those demands at Hotspur Way.

Spurs have been active during the early stages of the transfer window, with Radu Dragusin joining in a £26.7million switch from Genoa a matter of days after Timo Werner headed to the capital on an initial loan which can be made permanent for £15million.

There have also been outgoings, which has included Eric Dier embarking on a fresh challenge with Bayern Munich in a loan which could be turned into a long-term agreement for in the region of £3.4million, but there could be further business ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Gallagher earmarked as Spurs' top target

Gallagher is Tottenham's primary target for the remainder of the winter window, according to the Independent, as Postecoglou is pushing ahead with plans to bolster his options in the middle of the park after already strengthening his defence and forward line.

The report suggests the England international, who has only missed one Premier League clash since the season got underway, has been pinpointed as the perfect option as Spurs are seeking an all-action midfielder who is also capable of filling in for the attack-minded James Maddison when required.

It is understood that Chelsea would accept a bid which allows them to pocket a guaranteed fee of £45million and could rise to £60million, but meeting that figure would result in Gallagher becoming the most expensive acquisition in Tottenham's history.

Tottenham Hotspur's most expensive signings of all-time Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) £53.3m Richarlison (Everton) £49.8m Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.2m Cristian Romero (Atalanta) £42.9m James Maddison (Leicester City) £39.8m Figures according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 12/1/2024

Although Postecoglou is the driving force behind Spurs' pursuit thanks to being keen on adding the 23-year-old to his squad, the former Celtic chief is facing a significant obstacle even if terms are agreed with their London rivals in the coming weeks.

That is because Gallagher is determined to remain at Stamford Bridge and agree a new contract instead of moving onto pastures new, so lengthy discussions over personal terms could be problematic as the transfer deadline nears.

Tottenham may also cause friction within the Chelsea dressing room if they get a deal over the line as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that teammates of the Blues' academy graduate are 'up in arms' over his availability.

The west Londoners are prepared to consider bids as Gallagher's exit would allow former Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino to boost his budget, and they have stopped short of putting a new contract on the table, leading to uncertainty over his long-term future.

Ben Jacobs - Tottenham unlikely to make significant leap in Gallagher valuation

Jacobs understands that Chelsea are not desperate to sell Gallagher, despite entertaining offers, and their demands are significantly higher than the fee Tottenham will be prepared to pay while Levy is leading negotiations.

Although the respected reporter is aware that Postecoglou is an admirer of the former Crystal Palace loanee, who has entered the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge, a mid-season switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is unlikely to come to fruition.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"When people say that Chelsea would sell for the right price, that's not Chelsea being desperate to force Gallagher out of the door. "That's saying if somebody comes in with a minimum guaranteed offer of £45million, and probably a total package of £55million or £60million, Chelsea would consider a sale. If that number is not hit, Gallagher will stay - in all likelihood - at Chelsea. "I don't see Spurs getting anywhere near that package because if £35million was their number at the back end of the last window, it's hard to believe that they will jump up - particularly with the way that Daniel Levy does business - to £55million or £60million. "Chelsea's stance would have to soften, or it's hard to see Spurs getting that one done, despite the fact that they do admire the player."

Tottenham in hunt for Hackney

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney could be an alternative option to Gallagher as, according to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are preparing to join Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for the 21-year-old's signature.

But the report suggests that Postecoglou, who has notched 13 wins over the course of his first 22 matches at the helm, is facing an uphill battle to reach an agreement as the Championship side have warned suitors that they will only consider doing business if a sensational offer is forthcoming.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are among Hackney's admirers and Middlesbrough have accepted that he is likely to be lured away from the Riverside Stadium in the summer, but playing the waiting game could allow other interested parties to jump to the front of the queue for his services.

Related Tottenham 'interested' in signing Conor Gallagher as third January deal Tottenham Hotspur are keen to add Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to their growing list of winter acquisitions

Boro - managed by former Spurs man Michael Carrick - are desperate to retain the defensive midfielder, resulting in them being unwilling to entertain bids which fall short of £20million and also wanting a healthy sell-on fee included in any potential deal.

Middlesbrough are in a strong negotiating position thanks to Hackney penning a new £6,500-per-week contract last June, tying him down to the Teesside outfit until the summer of 2027, so Tottenham will have to stump up a significant amount of cash if they want to reach an agreement.