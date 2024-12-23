Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence will not be heading through the exit door during the fast-approaching winter transfer window after his performances since being handed more regular game time have resulted in boss Ange Postecoglou being eager to keep him on board, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

A convincing 6-3 defeat to Liverpool last weekend means that Spurs will be in the bottom half of the Premier League heading into Christmas, while they have also conceded 13 goals in their last three home fixtures after struggling to overcome an injury crisis in the defensive third of the pitch.

Postecoglou will be looking to bolster his squad next month, despite making Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in Tottenham's history when he completed a £65million switch from Bournemouth in August, and he will also have the opportunity to sanction departures ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Spurs Not Entertaining Winter Exit for Spence

North Londoners have been fielding enquiries from suitors

Tottenham will not entertain offloading Spence during the winter transfer window after proving he is capable of stepping up to the plate in their hour of need, according to GMS sources, with him profiting from the likes of Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies spending time on the sidelines during the jam-packed festive period.

Although the 24-year-old joined in a deal worth up to £20million from Middlesbrough in July 2022, he has been forced to spend spells on loan with Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa since arriving in north London after being starved of opportunities and struggling to win over those in the dugout.

But GMS sources have been informed that influential figures at Tottenham have been impressed with how Spence has performed after being frozen out of Postecoglou's plans for a significant period, and it has resulted in performing a major U-turn as the decision has been made to keep him on board instead of listening to offers.

The right-back only penned a new three-and-a-half year contract - which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week - in October, meaning that Spurs are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to cash in ahead of suitors potentially testing their resolve with a formal proposal in the coming weeks.

Admirers have been enquiring about the possibility of being able to land Spence in a mid-season deal as they put their recruitment plans in place, GMS sources have learned, but an upturn in first-team prospects has resulted in Tottenham being on course to frustrate interested parties by rejecting their advances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djed Spence has been averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.2 clearances per Premier League outing this season

Postecoglou to Hand Spence Further Chances

Right-back's commitment set to be rewarded with more game time

GMS sources have been told that Spence will be given further chances to prove his worth after committing his long-term future to Tottenham, resulting in Udogie having a tough task to regain his place in Postecoglou's preferred starting line-up after picking up an injury and being left on the bench for the defeat to Liverpool.

The Italy international sustained a quad problem earlier this month, resulting in him having to be substituted in the first half of Spurs' 5-0 thumping of Southampton, but he escaped a serious problem and returned to the matchday squad last weekend after missing the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United a matter of days earlier.

Tottenham's decision to keep Spence on board has come after GMS sources recently revealed that admirers were being forced to play the waiting game before discovering whether he would be made available for transfer as he had been pinpointed as a potential recruit thanks to a lack of game time.

