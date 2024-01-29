Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are considering signing a new midfielder in the January transfer window, with Conor Gallagher identified as their top target.

The future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may impact Tottenham's pursuit of Gallagher, as they may need to sell Hojbjerg to fund the move.

Tottenham are also scouting Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton as a potential alternative to Gallagher, but he will come at a high price.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a host of new midfielders in the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained to GIVEMESPORT how they could secure a new addition in the final few days of the window, but it may depend on if a big offer arrives for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Spurs' boss Ange Postecoglou currently boasts a host of options in the midfield department, but there's a possibility of further reinforcements in the middle of the park. It could be a one-in, one-out policy at the north London outfit from now on after securing the signatures of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin earlier in the transfer window.

The future of Hojbjerg is up in the air at the moment, with multiple clubs considering a move for the Danish international, and any sale could force Postecoglou and his recruitment team to dip into the market for a new addition.

Midfielder the next priority for Spurs

As per the Independent, Tottenham are in the market for a midfielder before the window slams shut on Thursday, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher identified as their number one target. The England international is seen as cover for James Maddison in a more advanced role, while also being capable of playing slightly deeper. However, any move may hinge on the future of Hojbjerg at Hotspur Way.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, shares that view, reiterating that a move for Gallagher may only be possible if Hojbjerg is sold permanently. Crook also adds that Atletico Madrid were an option for Hojbjerg, but the Spanish club have now secured the signing of young midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, meaning they may have moved on from the former Bayern Munich man.

Conor Gallagher vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 2023/24 Premier League stats Conor Gallagher Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Appearances 20 5(15) Minutes 1691 821 Goals 0 0 Assists 4 0 Yellow cards 4 3 Red cards 1 0 Shots per game 1.3 0.5 Pass success rate 91.1% 90% Overall rating 7.07 6.35 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 29-01-24

It was previously understood that Hojbjerg would be open to departing before the window slams shut, with Serie A side Juventus showing an interest in securing his signature. Spurs are looking to receive a fee in the region of £20m to allow the former Southampton midfielder to head through the exit door, as long as Postecoglou and his recruitment team can source a replacement.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham do have an interest in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. The 19-year-old is already a standout performer in the Championship, but the Lancashire outfit recently rejected an £18.5m offer from Crystal Palace for the youngster, so he's certainly not going to come cheap.

Fabrizio Romano - Midfield signing is possible

Romano has suggested that the signing of a new midfielder is possible in the January transfer window, but Spurs are not desperate to bring in reinforcements before the deadline. The Italian journalist hints that the future of Hojbjerg could be important, and if they receive a significant offer then a new midfielder may arrive. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

"I'm hearing that nothing is really concrete. They're very happy with what they did with Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner. So I think Tottenham are not desperate to make something happen in the final days. The only condition I always have, it was already in December, is about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. So in case they receive an important proposal for Hojbjerg in the final days, it still can happen."

Tottenham scouting Atalanta midfielder Ederson

With Gallagher a potentially difficult target to bring to north London due to his importance to Mauricio Pochettino's side, Spurs are eyeing alternatives to bolster their midfield options. Earlier in the window, Sky Sports reported that Spurs were one of the sides who were interested in signing Atalanta's Ederson. Transfer guru Romano later confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that the Lilywhites are one of many clubs to have scouted the Brazilian midfielder, alongside Juventus and sides in Italy and Spain.

Romano added that Atalanta have no intention of allowing him to depart in the winter window, so this is a move we're more likely to see occur in the summer.