Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating whether to rush into negotiations and beat Serie A heavyweights AC Milan to the signing of Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez as boss Ange Postecoglou goes in search of further firepower ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs sealed a Europa League win over Hoffenheim in midweek, they have found themselves just eight points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone a matter of months after showing ambition by making Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history.

The frontman has been ruled out of action for the next six weeks thanks to sustaining a knee injury, resulting in Postecoglou working closely with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy as he goes in search of an additional goal threat midway through the campaign.

Spurs Could Battle AC Milan for Gimenez Deal

North Londoners tempted to enter race for Mexico international

Tottenham are toying with the idea of attempting to acquire long-term target Gimenez, according to GMS sources, after being forced to turn their attentions towards alternative options thanks to missing out on landing Randal Kolo Muani when he joined Juventus on loan from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Spurs, who have already completed the £12.5million acquisition of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague since the transfer window reopened for business, have reacted to Solanke facing a spell on the sidelines by prioritising the addition of a new striker as they prepare for a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg and a host of key top flight clashes.

In a major twist, GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are threatening to make a surprise move for Gimenez after AC Milan's pursuit has put Postecoglou on red alert a matter of days after the Feyenoord fan favourite grabbed a brace in a 3-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich.

The Mexico international - who has been described as 'sensational' by journalist Graeme Bailey - still has two-and-a-half-years remaining on his contract, potentially complicating matters for the north Londoners, but his form in front of goal has resulted in securing significant interest.

Although Tottenham will have to enter negotiations quickly if they want to win the race for Gimenez's signature as AC Milan are looking to reach an agreement, GMS sources have learned there is an awareness that Feyenoord are not particularly keen to cash in at this stage of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Santiago Gimenez has been averaging a goal every 110 minutes in the Eredivisie this season, having found the back of the net seven times in 11 appearances

Postecoglou Facing a Gimenez Price Increase

Feyenoord may take advantage of potential bidding war for frontman

GMS sources have been told that Feyenoord may choose to increase their demands to in the region of £40million if Tottenham formalise their interest, which will come as a significant blow for Postecoglou as the budget handed to him by Levy means he could stretch to the 23-year-old's current £30million price tag.

The former Cruz Azul man snubbed the opportunity to join Nottingham Forest when he was the subject of two offers during the summer, while Bayer Leverkusen also expressed an interest, resulting in his current employers being keen to discover whether they can take advantage of a bidding war between Spurs and AC Milan.

Having initially looked at landing Gimenez 12 months ago and also considered a swoop before opting for Solanke in August, GMS sources understand that Tottenham could attempt to get the deal over the line as they have been left scrambling for fresh attacking impetus after failing to devise a back-up plan in the event of failing to recruit Kolo Muani.

Postecoglou is also in the market for a central midfielder, with GMS sources recently revealing the Greek-Australian tactician has been boosted by Lille's Angel Gomes deciding he would prefer to join the north Londoners instead of Premier League rivals West Ham United or Manchester United.

