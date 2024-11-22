Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a January offer for Angel Gomes as boss Ange Postecoglou and members of the Hotspur Way hierarchy are desperate to beat the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United to the Lille star's signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs showed plenty of ambition during the summer transfer window as they made Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history by striking a £65million deal with Premier League rivals Bournemouth, they are poised to re-enter the market for further reinforcements at the turn of the year.

Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray also strengthened Postecoglou's options in the middle of the park before the season got underway, with the latter completing a £30million switch from Leeds United, but the Greek-Australian tactician is working with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy to win the race for Gomes.

Spurs Aiming to Acquire Gomes for Small Fee

Postecoglou wants to see off domestic rivals in battle for midfielder

Tottenham have been making inroads in a bid to discover whether it would be possible to snap up Gomes for a small fee when the transfer window reopens in January, according to GMS sources, and they are mulling over whether to launch an offer in an attempt to see off competition from Manchester United and Newcastle.

Spurs and their Premier League counterparts have been put on red alert thanks to the midfielder preparing to enter the final six months of his deal at Lille, where he pockets less than £11,500-per-week, and there will be a chance to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement during the early stages of 2025.

But GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are contemplating whether to hand the Ligue 1 outfit a last-minute opportunity to secure some cash for Gomes instead of seeing him leave as a free agent because there is an awareness that it could see them leap to the front of the queue for his services.

Manchester United have entered a new era during the international break as Ruben Amorim has taken over as their head coach and, having taken charge of his first training sessions in his new surroundings earlier this week, is working alongside sporting director Dan Ashworth in identifying areas of the squad which need improving.

The Red Devils are only likely to pounce when Gomes becomes a free agent in the summer, GMS sources have learned, which has given Tottenham a chance to plot an early move even though the capital club are only willing to do business midway through the campaign if Lille are open to agreeing a deal at good value.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes has been averaging 1.5 ball recoveries per Ligue 1 outing this season

Gomes Open to Sealing Premier League Move

North Londoners are long-term admirers of England international

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham have been tracking Gomes for a prolonged period and, despite Lille's hopes of convincing him to pen a long-term contract which would keep him at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, he is believed to be open to moving back to the Premier League after spells in France and Portugal.

Although the England international came through Manchester United's ranks, he was limited to just 10 appearances in the Red Devils' first-team before departing as a free agent, and he has gone on to enjoy a productive stint with his current employers and a loan spell at Primeira Liga outfit Boavista.

Tottenham are eager to bulk up their midfield options and sign homegrown players, meaning that Gomes fits the bill, and GMS sources understand that Postecoglou is seeing January as an ideal opportunity to get ahead of rival suitors as Newcastle do not seem likely to make a move until the summer even though they have also been scouting him.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham 'Concerned' About Missing out on Big Fee for £60m Star Tottenham Hotspur are fearful that Richarlison's injury could hamper their chances of selling him for a lucrative fee

But Spurs will have to be willing to make the 24-year-old one of their highest earners as GMS sources recently revealed that he may demand in the region of £150,000-per-week when his suitors head to the negotiating table as he will look to use the widespread interest to his advantage.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 22/11/2024