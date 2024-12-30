Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is on course to be left disappointed in his attempts to bolster his Hotspur Way squad as chairman Daniel Levy is not keen to increase the budget for the fast-approaching winter transfer window despite falling behind in the race for European qualification, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs showed plenty of ambition in the summer, when Dominic Solanke became the north Londoners' most expensive signing of all-time thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth, they are in the bottom half of the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Destiny Udogie was also forced off during the stalemate after picking up a hamstring injury - resulting in Tottenham's injury crisis worsening after Postecoglou has also been without the likes of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario during the festive period - but the tactician will not have the opportunity to splash the cash in the coming weeks.

Postecoglou Set for Restricted Winter Budget

Tactician keen to discover if Levy is prepared to be more flexible

Postecoglou is facing frustration in the winter transfer window as it is increasingly likely that he will only be able to spend £25million on reinforcements ahead of the February 3 deadline, according to GMS sources, meaning Tottenham are in serious danger of missing out on leading targets.

The 59-year-old admitted to accepting responsibility for Spurs' slump in form, which resulted in the capital club being booed off by supporters after conceding a late equaliser against Wolves last time out, and he has been eager to take advantage of the opportunity to secure reinforcements.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Postecoglou is still waiting to discover whether there will be any flexibility when it comes to the budget, Levy has never been a fan of spending in January and any business will need to represent good value even though there are fears of missing out on qualifying for a European competition ahead of next season.

Spurs, who have the seventh-highest wage bill in the top flight thanks to forking out more than £2million-per-week to cover salaries, are not in immediate danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and could be active in the market if the hierarchy are willing to increase the funds.

Postecoglou is hoping for influential figures at Tottenham to become more open-minded about improving the squad in the coming weeks, GMS sources have learned, but signs coming out of the boardroom do not suggest that Levy is prepared to dig deep into his pockets for mid-season reinforcements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has recorded 284 wins over the course of his 535-match managerial career, suffering 154 losses along the way

Postecoglou Prioritising Centre-Back Signing

Central midfielder and wide attacker also wanted in north London

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou has prioritised luring a centre-back to Tottenham after making plans for the winter transfer window, but he is also keen to acquire a central midfielder and a wide attacker if he has enough remaining in the budget ahead of the February 3 deadline.

Archie Gray, who sealed a £30million move from Leeds United in the aftermath of missing out on promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs, has been forced to fill in at the heart of Spurs' backline due to an injury crisis which has seen Romero, van de Ven and Ben Davies spend time on the treatment table.

Tottenham have been scouting a number of options in defence, midfield and attack in an attempt to pinpoint first-choice targets, but GMS sources understand that Postecoglou is on track to have to dip into the loan market after spending in the region of £25million unless Levy makes a swift U-turn.

When it comes to potential defensive arrivals, GMS sources recently revealed the north Londoners are contemplating whether to reignite their pursuit of Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura and Patrick Dorgu, of Serie A outfit Lecce, is among the names at the top of their shortlist.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 30/12/2024