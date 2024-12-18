Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is in danger of only being able to recruit a defender during the fast-approaching winter window as chairman Daniel Levy is on course to hand the tactician a small transfer budget to bolster his Hotspur Way squad, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs showed plenty of ambition during the summer as Dominic Solanke became the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history, thanks to completing a £65million switch from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, in a bid to boost their chances of ending their lengthy wait for silverware.

But, less than 18 months after securing £100million by sanctioning Harry Kane's departure to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, Tottenham are not on course to splash the cash on further reinforcements as they attempt to build on the 5-0 thrashing of Southampton last weekend.

Spurs Set to Resist Spending Big Next Month

North Londoners to prioritise attempting to sign left-sided defender

Tottenham are in line to resist the temptation to embark on a major recruitment drive in January, according to GMS sources within the club, resulting in the only certainty being that Postecoglou will look to sign a left-sided defender when the winter transfer window opens for business.

Injuries to Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies resulted in the former Celtic chief being forced to deploy Archie Gray - who sealed a £30million move from Leeds United during the summer - at the heart of Spurs' backline for the win over Southampton last weekend.

Although the comfortable victory at St Mary's resulted in Tottenham breaking into the top half of the Premier League, GMS sources have been informed that finances will be limited next month and Postecoglou could be hampered in his attempts to make significant adjustments to his squad as he goes in search of securing Champions League qualification.

The Greek-Australian tactician conceded that he has been forced to include 18-year-old prodigies in his short-term plans due to injuries leaving him with a lack of options during the hectic festive period, but he will not have the luxury of landing replacements while they are on the treatment table.

Tottenham will only bring in a left-sided defender with room for further development instead of spending big on a target who is already the complete package, GMS sources have learned, while landing a new central midfielder at good value has been considered and wide attackers have been scouted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed 532 matches in management, chalking up 283 wins along the way

Levy Could be Target of Protest by Supporters

Large sections of fanbase unhappy with lack of spending on squad

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could be the target of a protest led by large sections of the fanbase ahead of the north Londoners' Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester United on Thursday as his lack of spending on the squad in recent transfer windows has infuriated supporters.

Spurs have the seventh-highest wage bill in the Premier League, thanks to forking out more than £2million-per-week when it comes to salaries, but refusing to part with lavish sums on recruits in the past has resulted in them not being in danger of breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Levy choosing to adopt a low-spending stance ahead of next month has agitated fans, and GMS sources understand that there is a possibility that their fury will be directed at him in the form of a protest as Tottenham aim to keep their hopes of clinching silverware in the Carabao Cup alive.

GMS sources recently revealed that plans have been made for Spurs supporters to turn against the current ownership, with balloons including "L£vy Out" being commissioned, and opting against splashing the cash on acquisitions midway through the campaign is threatening to result in tensions reaching boiling point.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 18/12/2024