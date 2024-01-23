Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are scouting Atalanta midfielder Ederson but a deal is more likely to happen in the summer transfer window.

Spurs are interested in signing a new midfielder, with Ederson and Conor Gallagher as priority targets.

Tottenham may also be looking to add another centre-back before the transfer window closes, with Riccardo Calafiori as a potential target.

Tottenham Hotspur are one of a host of clubs who have scouted Atalanta's Ederson in recent times, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a deal is more likely to happen in the summer transfer window.

During the winter window, Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team have been busier than expected. We've seen a few players depart either on loan or on a permanent deal, while Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have arrived through the door. Werner will help provide competition on the wing and through the centre of attack, while Dragusin will help solve Postecoglou's centre-back issues.

Up next could be the addition of a new midfielder, with Spurs likely to be in the market to bring in a new body in the middle of the park. Atalanta's Ederson is a player who has been scouted, but the north London outfit could find it difficult to get a deal over the line in January.

Tottenham in the market for a midfielder

According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham are one of the sides who are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The report claims that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also being considered by clubs in Italy, with Spurs likely to only accept a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy. If Hojbjerg was to depart, Postecoglou could be left short of options in midfield. A report from the Independent has also claimed that Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is a priority target for Tottenham, with the Australian tactician hoping to find a 'running midfielder' to add to his squad.

Ederson vs Conor Gallagher - 2023/24 player comparison Ederson (Serie A) Conor Gallagher (Premier League) Appearances 19(1) 20 Minutes 1667 1691 Goals 5 0 Assists 1 4 Yellow cards 3 4 Red cards 0 1 Shots per game 1.3 1.3 Pass success rate 83.5% 91.1% Aerial duels won per game 1.2 0.7 Man of the Match awards 1 0 Overall rating 7.10 7.07 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 23-01-24

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he can't see Ederson being an alternative to Gallagher due to their different play styles, and he believes it's difficult to know whether the former would be able to integrate into Premier League life. The respected reporter refuses to rule out Ederson as a target and there's a chance that former sporting director Fabio Paratici recommended the Brazilian midfielder.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have their 'eyes open' for a new midfielder with the departure of Hojbjerg now possible at Hotspur Way.

Fabrizio Romano - Tottenham scouting Ederson

Romano has suggested that Tottenham are one of many clubs who are currently scouting Ederson, with sides in Spain, England, and Italy, including Juventus, also monitoring the Brazilian. The Italian journalist adds that this could be one to watch for the summer transfer window, with Atalanta having no intention of letting him depart in the winter window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Tottenham are one of many clubs scouting Ederson, as well as many other clubs around Europe, in Spain, in England, in Italy too, because Juventus also like the player and have been scouting Ederson. He's been doing fantastic for Atalanta this season. I think he's going to be one of the names for the summer transfer window because they have no intention of letting him go in January."

Postecoglou still wants another centre-back

Although Spurs secured the signature of Dragusin from Genoa earlier this month to bolster their defensive options, Eric Dier was also offloaded to Bayern Munich. The north London club have been forced to utilise the likes of Emerson Royal in an unfamiliar centre-back role at times this season, so we could see Postecoglou's side enter the race for another defender before the window slams shut.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Tottenham have spoken to Bologna about the availability of central defender Riccardo Calafiori. The 21-year-old has already become a regular in Serie A and it could be a sign that Spurs are looking to secure long-term targets, not just players to make an immediate impact.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that with Spurs focusing on moving players on in recent weeks, it could give them a little wiggle room in the market. The respected reporter adds that it wouldn't be a surprise to see Tottenham looking to advance on a deal for Calafiori, with the Premier League outfit known for targeting a late deal in the window.