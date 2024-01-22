Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are considering signing a new midfielder in the January transfer window, which could impact the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg wants to leave the club to play regularly, but nothing is advanced yet, and Daniel Levy wants a fee for his departure.

If there is enough interest in Hojbjerg on a permanent deal, Tottenham might consider letting him go, but only if they can bring in a replacement due to the squad's slim depth.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in the market to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested that this could impact the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

In his inaugural season at the helm in north London, manager Ange Postecoglou has received substantial support in the transfer market. Under his guidance, Spurs are firmly in contention to qualify for continental competitions once again and secure a spot in the Champions League for the upcoming season.

Although the Lilywhites have already made significant strides in the 2024 winter transfer window, there are ongoing discussions about acquiring an additional midfielder before the market concludes at the end of the month. Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have both arrived through the door at Hotspur Way, but the north London outfit's business might not be over just yet. Postecoglou and his recruitment team have also focused on outgoings, which could shape their business before the end of the window.

Hojbjerg to head through the exit door

Speaking to Sky Sports News regarding a potential exit for Hojbjerg in the January window, Florian Plettenberg revealed that the midfielder hopes to leave the club before the end of the month. The Danish international wants to play regularly and that's been difficult to achieve under Postecoglou, but Plettenberg reiterates that nothing is advanced. Daniel Levy is unwilling to allow him to depart without receiving a fee - a loan with an option to buy has been ruled out.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - season-by-season Premier League stats Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2016-17 (Southampton) 22 0 0 2 1 2017-18 (Southampton) 23 0 0 6 0 2018-19 (Southampton) 31 4 4 2 1 2019-20 (Southampton) 33 0 1 2 0 2020-21 (Tottenham) 38 2 4 9 0 2021-22 (Tottenham) 36 2 2 3 0 2022-23 (Tottenham) 35 4 5 5 0 2023-24 (Tottenham) 20 0 0 3 0 Total 238 12 16 41 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 22/01/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that despite interest from both Napoli and Juventus, Hojbjerg won't be making the move to Italy this month. With potential suitors dropping out of the race, this might impact Spurs' pursuit of a new midfielder. It's understood that Postecoglou is eyeing another body in the middle of the park - a player who can play in a slightly deeper role as well as deputise in the absence of James Maddison further forward.

Related Tottenham could make 'late' swoop to sign Riccardo Calafiori Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori late in the January transfer window.

Dharmesh Sheth - Tottenham keeping their eyes open

Sheth has suggested that Tottenham are keeping their eyes open regarding the midfield situation at Hotspur Way. The Sky Sports reporter adds that it could depend on outgoings, and if there is enough interest in Hojbjerg on a permanent deal, Spurs might consider doing business for the midfielder. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"If there is sufficient interest in a player like Hojbjerg and it's on a permanent deal, then I think Tottenham might consider doing business for Hojbjerg, provided they can bring in a replacement. Because we know that the Tottenham squad is pretty slim as it is. I know they brought in Werner and they brought in Dragusin, but that was almost just, as much as they wanted those players, to fill in that squad, because we've seen the issues that they've had when they've had injuries in certain positions. So I'm sure they'll keep their eyes open in the midfield area in particular, but I think it might depend on outgoings as well at Tottenham."

Tottenham pushing for young talent

Transfer guru Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are at the contact stage of negotiations for Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa. The Italian journalist suggests that Spurs have held two meetings with the Belgian outfit as they look to secure a deal, with negotiations now ongoing to reach a conclusion.

Nusa is just 18 years old but has already stamped his authority on the Jupiler Pro League, scoring three times while providing two assists. Although it might be a tough ask to expect Nusa to make an immediate impact at Hotspur Way, the north London club need to plan for the future and securing the services of one of the brightest talents in Europe would be a smart move.