Tottenham Hotspur have decided that they will cash in on vice-captain Cristian Romero if the Real Madrid target has not been convinced to sign a new contract at Hotspur Way by the time the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs' season hit a fresh low point as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Fulham last weekend, resulting in boss Ange Postecoglou having a verbal altercation with supporters and increasing the pressure to win the Europa League if they want to keep their chances of being involved in a continental competition alive heading into next term.

Romero, who completed a permanent move worth £42.5million from Atalanta in August 2022 after enjoying a productive season-long loan with Tottenham, started the loss at Craven Cottage and has uncertainty hanging over his future ahead of the final weeks of the 2024/25 campaign.

Spurs Make Significant Call on Romero Future

Central defender has to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms or depart

Influential figures behind the scenes are poised to give Romero an ultimatum as he will be pushed to sign a new Tottenham contract or leave during the summer, according to GMS sources, with the north Londoners aware that La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid could be prepared to make a substantial offer if he is put on the market.

The central defender is set to enter the final two years of his £165,000-per-week deal during the upcoming transfer window, leading to Spurs acknowledging that they will have to significantly drop their demands if he stays on board for another campaign without putting pen-to-paper.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning Romero's departure ahead of next term, despite maintaining his place at the heart of the backline for the trip to Fulham last weekend, their preference is to keep him and offer a giant contract which would see him leap to the top of the wage bill.

The World Cup-winning Argentina international is valued at more than £60million by Spurs and does not have a release clause included in his current terms, resulting in the capital club being under no pressure to lower his price tag, but he has been gaining admiring glances from overseas.

There is a growing expectation that Real Madrid will test Tottenham's resolve with a bid for Romero in the summer, GMS sources have learned, as recruitment chiefs at the Bernabeu have been given fresh hope that he can be prised away after Postecoglou's charges have found themselves adrift of the European qualification spots.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero has been averaging 4.9 ball recoveries and 2.7 clearances per Premier League outing this season

Romero Funds Would be Used for Fresh Faces

North Londoners prepared to put any cash towards improving squad

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham have given assurances that any cash raised from high-profile departures will be reinvested to bolster the squad during the summer transfer window as they want to make sure they do not have a repeat of this season if the likes of Romero and captain Heung-min Son are allowed to embark on a fresh challenge.

Spurs have been forced to contend with a host of injuries throughout the campaign, leading to them being desperate to avoid a situation where they are left short of depth if they offload the 26-year-old - who has been described as 'unbelievable' by teammate Micky van de Ven - and their South Korean fan favourite in the coming months.

Tottenham are concerned that key men will be pursued if they miss out on Europa League glory, but GMS sources understand that Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen and William Saliba - of Liverpool, Bournemouth and Arsenal respectively - are on Real Madrid's radar if Romero proves to be out of their reach.

The capital club are preparing for a busy summer, when there are expected to be incomings and outgoings, and GMS sources recently revealed that Postecoglou will have the chance to land Dusan Vlahovic in a cut-price deal after Juventus have decided they are willing to lower their demands.

