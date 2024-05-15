Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Santiago Gimenez after earmarking him as a priority target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Spurs have been sending scouts to watch the Mexico international in action throughout the campaign as they make preparations for next term.

Gimenez could fill the void left by Richarlison as the frontman is increasingly likely to embark on a fresh challenge away from Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur are upping the ante in their pursuit of Santiago Gimenez after boss Ange Postecoglou has pinpointed the Feyenoord star as a priority to hold discussions over ahead of the transfer window reopening for business in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs are already preparing to welcome Lucas Bergvall to north London in the summer, having agreed an £8.5million deal with Djurgardens despite rival interest from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in February, but plans to draft in further reinforcements have been put in place behind the scenes.

Postecoglou was forced to contend with talismanic striker Harry Kane embarking on a fresh challenge a matter of hours before Tottenham's season opener against Brentford, thanks to Bayern Munich rubber-stamping a £100million switch, and the Greek-Australian tactician is eager to land a long-term replacement.

Spurs Desperate to Learn Terms of Potential Gimenez Deal

Capital club have been scouting Mexico international throughout season

Tottenham are pressing ahead with their interest in Gimenez as they are keen to understand the exact terms they need to meet if they want to strike an agreement with Feyenoord, according to GMS sources, and he has been earmarked as a priority target to discuss ahead of the transfer window reopening.

It has emerged that the north Londoners have been watching the Mexico international all season and, having found the back of the net 26 times in all competitions, he has been identified as their top target to recruit from abroad as preparations are made for the 2024/25 campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Richarlison is very likely to be sold, with newly-crowned Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal readying a bid for his signature, and Gimenez is being courted as Postecoglou has tasked chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange with drafting in a new first-choice marksman.

Santiago Gimenez's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Richarlison Santiago Gimenez Richarlison Shots 3.99 3.73 Shot-creating actions 2.74 2.05 Shots on target 1.86 1.51 Goals 0.87 0.66 Expected goals 0.87 0.58 Statistics correct as of 15/05/2024

Spurs are planning to deploy captain Heung-min Son in his favoured wide role for large parts of next season, despite scoring 14 goals in the centre forward position this term, and it has resulted in landing a new No.9 being one of the main challenges his current employers have earmarked.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Tottenham will be in the mix to sign Gimenez in the summer, but they are expected to face stiff competition from other interested parties after being in prolific form for Eredivisie high-flyers Feyenoord throughout the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Santiago Gimenez has scored a hat-trick on two occasions in the Eredivisie this season, during Feyenoord's 4-2 win at Excelsior in November and a 4-0 victory over Ajax in September

North Londoners Not Looking to Meet Toney Demands

Postecoglou focusing on Gimenez after Brentford seek £60m

Although GMS sources understand that a move for Brentford marksman Ivan Toney is still a possibility, Tottenham do not want to meet the £60million valuation placed on the England international by his current employers, which could open the door for a Gimenez bid being launched in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old would come at a higher price though, as Feyenoord will not entertain selling their main goal threat for less than the £87million that Manchester United forked out for Antony as they are adamant that he should surpass the record sum received by an outfit in the Dutch top flight.

Gimenez, who has been described as 'sensational' by reputable journalist Graeme Bailey, would be handed the task of trying to end Tottenham's lengthy wait for silverware if he makes the move to the capital when the transfer window reopens.

