Highlights Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Radu Dragusin has worked his way back onto Napoli's radar ahead of the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

The Romania international has been starved of regular game time since his mid-season switch to north London from Genoa.

Dragusin is concerned about his future after struggling to leapfrog Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the pecking order at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur star Radu Dragusin could be set to walk away from Hotspur Way a matter of months after his arrival as Napoli have set their sights on luring him back to Serie A when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, according to The Sun.

Spurs kept their hopes of making a late surge for the Premier League's top four alive as they sealed a 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, which ended a run of four consecutive defeats, and boss Ange Postecoglou will be handed the opportunity to freshen up his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Lucas Bergvall is already set to head to north London at the end of the season, having agreed a £8.5million deal with Djurgardens a matter of hours after the winter window slammed shut, but Tottenham could also allow a number of current squad members to embark on a fresh challenge.

Napoli Ready to Revisit Dragusin Pursuit in Summer

Serie A giants were interested before move to Spurs

Napoli are preparing to reignite their interest in Dragusin during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, according to The Sun, as they initially looked to acquire the Romania international's services before he joined Tottenham during the early stages of 2024.

Although the report suggests that Postecoglou does not want to cash in on the central defender so soon after his arrival, he has been restricted to just 244 minutes of action after struggling to break into the forefront of the Greek-Australian tactician's plans and Spurs would ask for as much as £40million if it becomes clear that his suitors are preparing to pounce.

Despite struggling to get into the starting line-up ahead of vice-captain Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Tottenham would stand to make a healthy profit if Dragusin is tempted away from the capital for that figure as they agreed a deal worth up to £26.7million with Genoa in January.

Radu Dragusin's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven Radu Dragusin Cristian Romero Micky van de Ven Percentage of dribblers tackled 100 73.8 73.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 58.3 67.2 47.9 Clearances 5.00 3.45 3.21 Interceptions 1.79 1.34 0.71 Blocks 1.43 1.55 0.92 Tackles 0.36 2.07 1.96 Statistics correct as of 12/05/2024

Spurs are not necessarily under pressure to cash in on the 22-year-old as he penned a six-and-a-half year contract worth £85,000-per-week when he made the mid-season switch, meaning he is tied down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the summer of 2030 unless a bid which is too good to refuse is lodged.

But Dragusin's agent has risked the wrath of Postecoglou by calling the former Celtic tactician's tactics into question in recent weeks, with Florin Manea suggesting that he should switch to three central defenders to accommodate the winter acquisition and ensure they concede fewer goals after a poor run of form before this weekend's win over Burnley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Radu Dragusin has only won one tackle since his arrival in the Premier League, with that occasion coming during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win over Luton Town in March

Dragusin Worried Over Prospects in North London

Summer switch to Serie A would appeal to Romanian

Dragusin is concerned about his future after being forced to spend regular spells of his short Tottenham career on the bench, according to The Sun, and a quickfire move back to Italy to join up with Napoli would appeal to him as he would be given more first-team assurances at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Being a substitute is a far cry from what the former Juventus centre-back had become accustomed to at Genoa, as he failed to miss a single minute of the first 19 clashes in Serie A this season, while he also featured in three Coppa Italia fixtures before his then-employers' exit at the hands of Lazio in December.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored