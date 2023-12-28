Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of acquiring Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa after reaching an agreement over a fee.

The Romania international has been watched by scouts and Spurs director Johan Lange ahead of heading to the negotiating table.

Respected journalist Paul Brown believes Dragusin is the most likely fresh face to join Tottenham during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur target Radu Dragusin is the 'most likely' January acquisition at Hotspur Way, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Ange Postecoglou is in line to succeed in his pursuit of the Genoa star.

Although Spurs bolstered their backline with the £43million arrival of Micky van de Ven from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg during the summer, the north Londoners have been left with a lack of options thanks to the Dutchman being out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in November.

Postecoglou, who has led Tottenham to a Premier League title charge despite being forced to contend with the blow of Harry Kane completing a £100million switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich a matter of days before the campaign got underway, will be handed another opportunity to splash the cash at the turn of the year.

Spurs on cusp of landing Dragusin

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Dragusin before the January transfer window officially opens as they have agreed a £26million deal with Genoa, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via TEAMtalk, and he is expected to arrive in the capital during the early days of 2024.

The report suggests Spurs have upped the ante in their pursuit of the Romania international in the wake of Cristian Romero being ruled out for up to five weeks with a hamstring strain, leaving the north Londoners with even fewer options at the heart of their defence.

It is understood that Dragusin has worked his way onto Tottenham's radar after Postecoglou prioritised the addition of a centre-back at the season's midway point, which led to scouts being sent to watch him in action against former employers Juventus earlier this month.

Radu Dragusin's Genoa career in numbers Appearances 60 Goals 5 Assists 1 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 28/12/2023

Spurs director Johan Lange was also in attendance for the Serie A clash at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, running the rule over Dragusin, but they initially opted against rushing to the negotiating table due to Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo being higher on their list of targets.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is eager to back Postecoglou in the transfer market due to the likes of Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr representing their respective countries in international tournaments during the early stages of the year, paving the way for them to pounce for Dragusin.

But Spurs could face late competition for the 21-year-old's signature as it has emerged that Barcelona are willing to put a similar offer on the table and sporting director Deco has been tasked with luring him to the La Liga giants.

Brown believes Dragusin is on course to join Tottenham at the turn of the year as they are able to take advantage of having a strong relationship with Genoa, making negotiations easier than other admirers will find.

The respected journalist feels the ex-Sampdoria man fits the bill when it comes to meeting the criteria of what Postecoglou is looking for during the winter transfer window, while Spurs have discovered an opportunity to profit from his current employers' financial difficulties.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"A name that Spurs fans might not be quite so well aware of is Dragusin at Genoa. Of all the names that Spurs are looking at, I think he might be the easiest to get. He is the most likely one they bring in. "They are looking for a centre-back under the age of 26 who is going to grow and has potential. Dragusin is young and has had an amazing season in Italy. He plays for a club in a bit of a financial mess as well. "I think there are links there behind the scenes that Spurs could probably exploit. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January."

Postecoglou hands trio permission to quit

Tottenham have told Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Hugo Lloris that they are free to find a new club ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to Football Insider, as they do not feature in the forefront of Postecoglou's plans.

The report suggests the Greek-Australian tactician is willing to sanction Dier and Lloris' respective exits without receiving a fee, but it would take £20million for an admirer to land Hojbjerg, who has been on Spurs' books since sealing a £15million switch from Southampton in August 2020.

It is understood that the Denmark international has been identified as a priority target by Serie A title-chasers Juventus, with agents and intermediaries being in discussions for a number of weeks as they look to reach an agreement.

Related Tottenham in line for 'massive boost' over Heung-min Son and Pape Sarr Tottenham Hotspur duo Heung-min Son and Pape Matar Sarr are preparing to hold discussions over fresh terms

Lloris, meanwhile, has not made a single appearance under Postecoglou's tutelage and the last of his 361 outings came in the heavy defeat to Newcastle United in April, which involved him needing to be substituted with an injury.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could choose to terminate the 2018 World Cup winner's contract after he has fallen down the pecking order since Guglielmo Vicario completed a £17.2million move from Serie A side Empoli during the summer window.