Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on making a fresh attempt to lure Randal Kolo Muani to Hotspur Way if Juventus do not look to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of his loan switch from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although there is uncertainty over whether Ange Postecoglou will still be in the Spurs dugout by the time next season gets underway, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola pinpointed by the hierarchy as their preferred candidate in the event of a managerial alteration being made, the north Londoners are making preparations for the summer transfer window.

A £20.9million fee will need to be forked out on Kevin Danso in the coming months, thanks to the central defender's initial temporary move from Lens including an obligation to buy, but Tottenham are eager to bring in additional firepower after suffering their 16th Premier League defeat of the campaign at the hands of rivals Chelsea earlier this week.

Spurs Given Fresh Hope of Kolo Muani Swoop

North Londoners eager to land Frenchman if opportunity arises

Tottenham are planning to reignite their interest in Kolo Muani if he heads back to parent club PSG at the end of the season, according to GMS sources, and they have been given hope of being able to eventually get the deal over the line as there are increasing doubts over whether Juventus will be in a position to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium.

The striker opted to join the Serie A heavyweights on a temporary basis after a deal worth up to £4.8million was agreed during the winter transfer window, when the likes of Spurs and Manchester United were also circling, but there is not an option or obligation to purchase him heading into next term.

GMS sources have been informed that Kolo Muani is in line to find himself back on Tottenham's radar in the event of Juventus opting against attempting to negotiate a permanent switch as, regardless of whether Postecoglou remains at the helm, there is a desire to improve their attacking options.