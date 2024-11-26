Tottenham Hotspur have refused to rule out the possibility of making Timo Werner's loan switch from RB Leipzig a permanent agreement after boss Ange Postecoglou has decided against cutting his temporary spell at Hotspur Way short in January, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, which resulted in Dominic Solanke becoming the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history as he completed a £65million switch from Bournemouth, and they grabbed a statement win over Manchester City last weekend.

Werner made an impact when he came off the bench against the reigning Premier League champions, bagging an assist as Brennan Johnson rounded off the scoring to condemn the hosts to their heaviest home defeat in any competition since February 2003, and the cameo performance has boosted his chances of having a long-term future at Tottenham.

Werner Having to Wait for Final Call on Future

Postecoglou holding off making decision over Germany international

Tottenham are entertaining the possibility of keeping Werner beyond the end of the campaign, according to GMS sources, but he will have to play the waiting game before discovering his fate as Postecoglou and other key figures behind the scenes are holding off making a final decision at this stage.

Having spent the second half of last term on loan from Bundesliga giants Leipzig, Spurs rushed into negotiating a fresh temporary agreement which included an £8.5million option to buy the Germany international before the summer transfer window officially opened for business.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are not interested in ending Werner's loan spell ahead of schedule, despite continuing to weigh up the future of their attack, as the impact he made against Manchester City emphasised why Postecoglou has had faith that he is a strong member of the squad as he adds depth.

While the winger has started more fixtures than expected this season and pockets up to £200,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, large sections of the Spurs fanbase had been calling for him to be moved on in January if a break clause was included in the loan agreement after some below-par performances.

But Postecoglou is happy with the role Werner has played since his quickfire return to Tottenham, GMS sources have learned thanks to indications from insiders, and he is on course to remain in his current surroundings for the remainder of the campaign instead of heading back to Leipzig.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner has been limited to just 267 minutes of Premier League action since the campaign got underway

Scouting Missions Could Have Werner Impact

Skov Olsen and Osorio among attackers being watched by Spurs

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham have handed members of their scouting department plenty of ongoing assignments as they look to become even more prolific in the final third of the pitch, and being able to acquire a key target could have an impact on the final decision over Werner's future.

The 28-year-old Champions League winner, who has found the back of the net three times and registered a further five assists over the course of his two spells with the north Londoners, is still being seen as a crucial member of the squad who can add an edge to Postecoglou's side when needed.

But that has not stopped the Greek-Australian tactician scouring the market for alternative options, GMS sources understand, and Club Brugge talisman Andreas Skov Olsen is among the names in the frame to put Werner's long-term future in jeopardy after regular checks have been made on his progress.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham 'Plotting to Beat Amorim' to £150,000-a-Week Star Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a January move for Angel Gomes to beat Manchester United and Newcastle United to his signature

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs have also been obtaining detailed scouting reports on Dario Osorio's development and could force the Midtjylland man into making a decision over whether to head to the Premier League after being pinpointed as a potential target for the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/11/2024