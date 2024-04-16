Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a close eye on Hugo Larsson after boss Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on raiding the Bundesliga in the summer.

Spurs are planning to continue assessing the midfielder before potentially testing Eintracht Frankfurt's resolve with a bid.

Larsson was also wanted by Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of the winter window slamming shut.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson ahead of potentially pouncing for his services in the summer after boss Ange Postecoglou has tasked Hotspur Way scouts with watching some of the Bundesliga's biggest talents, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen central defender Micky van de Ven become one of the first names on the team sheet since completing his £43million switch from Wolfsburg in August, Spurs opted to raid the German top flight once again when the winter window opened for business.

Timo Werner joined Tottenham on an initial loan deal which includes a £15million option to buy, having agreed to cover the entirety of his wages while in north London, and Postecoglou has pinpointed Larsson as another regular performer in the Bundesliga who has a bright future ahead of him.

Spurs Planning to Continue Assessing Larsson Ahead of Possible Move

Midfielder has impressed Postecoglou with Bundesliga performances

Tottenham are admirers of Larsson and have registered an early interest despite the opening of the transfer window still being a number of months away, according to GMS sources, but they are planning to continue monitoring his progress instead of rushing to the negotiating table.

Postecoglou is understood to be in the market for a press-resistant midfielder after seeing his side battle for Champions League qualification and, following scouting missions which saw him destroy Bayern Munich, the Sweden international is one of the players that has been impressing over the course of the campaign.

Although Larsson has been in his current surroundings for less than a year, having joined Frankfurt in a £6.4million switch from Malmo, GMS sources have been informed that he has caught Tottenham's eye while they have been assessing whether some of the Bundesliga's hottest prospects are capable of making their mark in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Larsson's pass completion rate has surpassed 90 per cent on eight occasions in the Bundesliga this season, while he failed to misplace a single pass during Eintracht Frankfurt's 1-1 draw with Bochum in February

The north Londoners have been keeping a close eye on the German top flight - having seen Bayer Leverkusen trio Victor Boniface, Piero Hincapie and Jonathan Tah, along with Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, attract attention from Postecoglou - and the scouting of Larsson has intensified after they were also watching Frankfurt teammate Willian Pacho.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to seek a move away from Tottenham when the transfer window reopens, which would open a midfield slot for Frankfurt's 19-year-old to potentially fill, and statistics highlight that he has been performing better in a number of metrics this season.

Hugo Larsson's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Hugo Larsson Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Percentage of dribblers tackled 55.6 36.7 Interceptions 1.39 1.38 Percentage of shots on target 40.0 31.3 Goals 0.10 0.00 Assists 0.05 0.00 Statistics correct as of 16/04/2024

Arsenal and Liverpool May Threaten Tottenham's Larsson Pursuit

Title-chasing duo looked to land Sweden international in winter window

Tottenham are at risk of facing competition from north London rivals Arsenal and Liverpool as, according to German media outlet Bild, the Premier League title-chasers were keen to land Larsson during the final stages of the winter transfer window before they were deterred from making a move thanks to Frankfurt's lucrative demands.

The report suggests that the teenager was unlikely to seal his quickfire departure from Deutsche Bank Park until this summer as his contract - which allows him to pocket slightly more than £12,000-per-week - is not due to expire until 2028, while his current employers are confident that he has the potential to be worth £69million.

Larsson has gone on to make 33 appearances since making the switch from his homeland to Frankfurt last year, racking up two goals and as many assists along the way, and he will be joined by one of his fellow countrymen if he ends up embarking on a fresh challenge at Tottenham.

Lucas Bergvall is set to link up with Spurs in the summer as a £8.5million deal was struck with Djurgardens a matter of hours after the winter deadline on February 1, having decided to join Postecoglou's charges despite also receiving interest from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref