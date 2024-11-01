Tottenham Hotspur have been obtaining detailed scouting reports on Dario Osorio's development and could force the Midtjylland star into making a significant decision over his future after being pinpointed as a potential Hotspur Way target for the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs were not afraid to splash the cash before the transfer window slammed shut in August, with Dominic Solanke becoming the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth, but boss Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time in seeking further recruits.

Fresh from keeping their Carabao Cup glory hopes alive by overcoming Manchester City in midweek, thanks to Pape Matar Sarr grabbing the winner with his third goal of the campaign, Tottenham have refused to rule out the possibility of luring Osorio to the capital in the coming months.

Spurs Running Rule Over Osorio's Capabilities

North Londoners aware mid-season switch remains unlikely

Tottenham have been sending members of their recruitment department on regular scouting missions to run the rule over Osorio, according to GMS sources, resulting in Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange securing detailed reports as they contemplate whether he is capable of making an impact in the Premier League.

The winger has found the back of the net three times and registered a solitary assist over the course of 13 appearances in all competitions this season, resulting in Danish outfit Midtjylland being eager to retain his services as they go in search of silverware and progressing in the Europa League.

GMS sources have been informed that a January move for Osorio is not on the cards, leading to Tottenham being forced to remain patient as they go in search of fresh competition for Brennan Johnson, but there may be an opportunity to pounce at the end of the season if he continues showing signs of development in his current surroundings.

Dario Osorio's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Europa League this season compared to Brennan Johnson Dario Osorio Brennan Johnson Pass completion percentage 69.5 69.2 Crosses 5.00 1.54 Shot-creating actions 2.86 1.54 Shots 1.79 4.62 Key passes 1.43 0.77 Goals 0.36 1.54 Statistics correct as of 01/11/2024

Spurs' key decision-makers are aware that the 20-year-old will not be seeking a significant salary if they manage to get the deal over the line as he is currently on terms worth £5,400-per-week at the MCH Arena, meaning there would be room in the budget for Postecoglou to secure further reinforcements.

Osorio has caught Tottenham's eye with his style of play and 'lovely left foot', GMS sources have learned, as he usually cuts inside from the right flank and is also showing versatility by becoming more accustomed to being deployed through the middle as Midtjylland go in search of goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dario Osorio has got his name on the scoresheet 22 times during the first 94 outings of his senior club career

Brentford Among Sides Competing for Osorio

Frank poised to go head-to-head with Postecoglou in pursuit

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are in danger of facing stiff competition for Osorio's signature as Premier League rivals Brentford are in a similar position thanks to also sending scouts to watch him in action on a regular basis, allowing them to gain details on how he would fit into chief Thomas Frank's preferred system.

Title-chasers Liverpool seriously considered landing the Chile international during the summer, with sporting director Richard Hughes lining up a bid worth up to £8million before seeing him remain on Midtjylland's books, and the Merseyside giants' links are refusing to go away.

Manchester United and La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid have also been among the admirers circling, GMS sources understand, but Tottenham are at a more advanced stage of their pursuit due to having representatives in attendance to see Osorio flourishing in the Danish Superliga.

Tottenham could be forced to contend with further competition from the Bundesliga for the exciting talent, GMS sources recently revealed, and he is edging towards having a potentially career-defining decision to make over whether to embark on a fresh challenge in the coming months.

