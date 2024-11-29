Tottenham Hotspur have been sending scouts to watch Raul Moro in action after the Real Valladolid star has crept onto boss Ange Postecoglou's radar as he looks at the possibility of strengthening his options on the flanks during the January transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs consigned reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to their heaviest home defeat in any competition since February 2003 when they sealed a 4-0 win last weekend, and they have their sights set on building on the result when they host Fulham on Sunday despite being forced to settle for a draw against Roma in midweek.

A stoppage time equaliser from Mats Hummels resulted in Tottenham missing out on victory and, having made Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in their history thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth in the summer, Postecoglou is looking to make further alterations to his squad at the turn of the year.

Spurs Keeping Tabs on Moro's Performances

Capital club eyeing 21-year-old amid search for fresh wide options

Tottenham technical director Johan Lange has been tasking members of the recruitment department with embarking on scouting missions to run the rule over Moro, according to GMS sources, but they are facing competition from the likes of Premier League rivals Liverpool if they look to up the ante in their pursuit in January.

Real Valladolid will hold out for in the region of £9million if Spurs or another of the winger's suitors come calling for his signature during the early stages of 2025 as the La Liga strugglers do not want to be left in a situation where one of their leading attacking assets departs midway through the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that a host of big-hitting European clubs have been running the rule over Moro on a regular basis after he has been a shining light in a side propping up the Spanish top flight, and Tottenham representatives have been among those in attendance at fixtures as they go in search of further competition in wide areas.

Spurs are aware that they will not have any issues meeting the 21-year-old's wage demands as he is on a contract worth less than £17,000-per-week at Valladolid, but his current employers are in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential offers as the agreement is not due to expire until the summer of 2028.

Although there have been concerns that Moro may need more time to fully develop his game before being ready to make the jump by joining a side regularly in continental competitions and challenging for silverware, GMS sources have learned that he is firmly on Tottenham and Liverpool's radar as the winter transfer window edges closer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raul Moro has found the back of the net three times in La Liga this season, despite having an expected goals ratio of 1.67

Postecoglou Facing Obstacles in Moro Pursuit

Valladolid talisman gaining interest from La Liga rivals

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham could face further obstacles in their pursuit of Moro as a host of Valladolid's La Liga rivals have also started keeping tabs on his situation after making a telling impact and have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to profit from his side's struggles.

The Spain under-21 international, who features predominantly on the left-flank despite also being capable of causing problems for opponents from the opposite side, has been described as having 'electric' pace and also spent time with Serie A outfit Lazio during the early stages of his career.

Postecoglou is eager to bolster his squad with fresh attacking impetus in 2025, GMS sources understand, resulting in scouts assessing whether Moro would be capable of making his mark in a Tottenham side aiming to end their trophy drought and qualify for next term's Champions League.

GMS sources recently revealed that the north Londoners' ability to acquire a key target during the winter transfer window could have an impact on whether Timo Werner remains at Spurs on a permanent basis, having sealed an initial loan switch from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig earlier this year.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 29/11/2024