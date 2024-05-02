Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have been put on red alert thanks to Juventus being open to selling Samuel Iling-Junior for £13million in the summer.

The Serie A giants are seeking a buyer after the winger has been unable to break into the forefront of head coach Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

Iling-Junior's availability has resulted in Tottenham facing competition from Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been boosting in his attempts to lure Samuel Iling-Junior to Hotspur Way as the Juventus star is expected to embark on a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs are already set to have a fresh wide option head to north London ahead of next season, with Lucas Bergvall preparing to join in an £8.5million switch from Djurgardens thanks to a deal being struck a matter of hours after the winter deadline in February despite Barcelona providing rival interest.

But Postecoglou, who has led Tottenham to 19 wins during his first campaign at the helm, has been holding discussions with chairman Daniel Levy ahead of being able to splash the cash and pounce for targets in a bid to improve the capital club's chances of returning to Champions League qualification.

Spurs Discover Iling-Junior is Available for £13m in Summer

Juventus keen to cash in after failing to win over Allegri

Tottenham have been made aware that they will be able to land Iling-Junior if they head to Juventus with a £13million offer in the coming weeks, according to GMS sources, as he does not feature in the forefront of the Serie A giants' plans while Massimiliano Allegri is in the Allianz Stadium hot-seat.

The winger has been restricted to just 664 minutes of action throughout the campaign, having struggled to win the Italian tactician over, and it is understood that he is expected to embark on a fresh challenge in an attempt to reignite a career which began in Chelsea's youth system before heading to Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Samuel Iling-Junior has registered two key passes in four Serie A outings this season, including when he was only on the pitch for four minutes during Juventus' 3-2 win over Frosinone in February

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus' determination to offload Iling-Junior will only alter if Allegri heads through the exit door at the end of the season and is replaced by a head coach who is desperate to transform him into a key part of their plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Tottenham are considering turning Timo Werner's loan switch into a permanent move, thanks to including a £15million purchase option when the Germany international joined from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig during the early stages of the year, Postecoglou is still scouring the market for further affordable attacking signings.

Samuel Iling-Junior's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Timo Werner Samuel Iling-Junior Timo Werner Shots on target percentage 37.5 32.4 Passes into the final third 2.00 0.88 Key passes 1.85 1.50 Assists 0.31 0.27 Goals 0.15 0.35 Statistics correct as of 02/05/2024

Postecoglou Braced for Competition in Race to Land Iling-Junior

Newcastle, Brighton and Everton also circling for winger

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are at risk of facing stiff competition from three Premier League rivals if they up the ante in their pursuit as Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton have also been showing interest after learning that Juventus are keen to cash in on Iling-Junior.

Although the 20-year-old has no experience in the English top flight due to heading to Turin before breaking into the Chelsea first-team, he has earned his stripes by making 33 appearances in Serie A and has also featured in the Champions League during the early stages of his burgeoning career.

Iling-Junior has been described as an 'assist machine' by Eurosport Italy reporter Michele Neri and could see his hopes of winning more England under-21 caps improve if he decides to move closer to home after finding game time hard to come by in his current surroundings.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref