Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are in discussions with Club Brugge over a mid-season deal for teenage talent Antonio Nusa.

The Norway international is also on Chelsea's radar and could be allowed to spend the remainder of the season with the Belgian Pro League giants if an agreement is found.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Nusa has been identified as a priority target by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou after already landing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham Hotspur will make striking a deal for Antonio Nusa 'their big focus in the next days' as he has been pinpointed as a 'special talent' by boss Ange Postecoglou, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT why key figures at Hotspur Way are desperate to reach a quickfire agreement with Club Brugge.

Spurs have been busy since the winter window opened for business at the turn of the year, with the north Londoners refusing to rest on their laurels after Timo Werner joined in a loan deal which can be made permanent for £15million from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Although Tottenham decided to raid Serie A after bolstering their attacking options as central defender Radu Dragusin completed a £26.7million switch from Genoa, Postecoglou is continuing to scour the market ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

Spurs holding talks over Nusa deal

Tottenham are locked in discussions with Club Brugge over a deal for Nusa, according to the Daily Mail, and they are looking to ensure they are at the front of the queue for his services after London rivals Chelsea have also been monitoring his progress since breaking into first-team action.

The report suggests that the Belgian giants are seeking £25million for the 18-year-old, who has shown plenty of promise by racking up seven goal contributions in 27 appearances this term, and will push for him to remain in his current surroundings on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

It is understood that Tottenham have arranged for another round of talks to take place with Club Brugge as they are aware of other suitors circling for Nusa's signature, but any deal is likely to involve him staying at the Jan Breydel Stadium until the summer as he does not want to leave midway through the season, which will be music to boss Ronny Deila's ears after causing plenty of problems for opponents.

Antonio Nusa's statistical averages in the Belgian Pro League this season Pass success percentage 81.1 Average match rating 7.08 Dribbles per game 2.7 Shots per game 1.8 Key passes per game 1.1 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 23/1/2024

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have already held two meetings with the Belgian Pro League giants over the possibility of landing the Norway international ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, but they will opt against lodging an official bid until they are confident of being able to conclude negotiations.

Club Brugge are in a strong negotiating position as Nusa is not pushing to embark on a fresh challenge at this stage, while he still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, complicating matters in Postecoglou's pursuit of a third signing ahead of February 1.

Pouncing for the left-winger would allow Tottenham captain Heung-min Son, who has been with the Lilywhites since sealing a £22million switch from Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, to have more freedom as the focal point of Spurs' attack.

Fabrizio Romano - Postecoglou seeking quick resolution to Nusa negotiations

Romano understands that Tottenham are desperate to clinch Nusa's services as they are confident that he has a bright future ahead of him, while they are upping the ante in their pursuit due to being fearful of other suitors attempting to beat them to his signature.

The Italian reporter is aware that Spurs are planning to initiate further discussions with Club Brugge in the coming days as the teenager has been pinpointed as a priority target for the final days of the transfer window by Postecoglou.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"They really want him because they believe Antonio Nusa is going to be a special player. He is a special talent in a position where Tottenham need someone for the present and future, so that is why they are pushing. "They also know that there are other clubs interested in Antonio Nusa, especially in England, so they want to be fast and close the deal as soon as possible. "Tottenham are going to have new contacts with Club Brugge in the next days again for Nusa. I think this is going to be their big focus in the next days."

Tottenham braced for another Royal bid

Al-Nassr are expected to return with an improved offer worth close to £30million for Emerson Royal, according to South American media outlet Premier League Brasil, as they are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the Tottenham right-back ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests that the Saudi Arabian big-spenders are aware that they will find it difficult to land the 25-year-old, who has been in the capital since rubber-stamping a £25.8million move from Barcelona in August 2021, as he is happy in north London and it is not in Spurs' interests to cash in midway through the campaign.

Tottenham are also in a strong negotiating position as Royal still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, making it difficult for Al-Nassr to reach an agreement with the closure of the transfer window less than two weeks away.

Related Tottenham have 'eyes open' for new midfielder as Hojbjerg could leave Tottenham Hotspur now have their eyes on a new midfielder, but it could depend on the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Brazilian's decision not to agitate for a move, despite lucrative personal terms being in the offing if he joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al-Awwal Park, resulted in the Lilywhites rejecting an opening bid worth £20million a matter of days ago.

Royal has made 18 appearances since the campaign got underway, and his importance to Postecoglou has grown while Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have spent spells on the sidelines through injury and suspension.