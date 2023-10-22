Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Al-Ittihad winger Jota on loan when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The former Portugal under-21 international enjoyed a productive spell under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

Jota's future is up in the air after he was left out of Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League squad despite only joining in a £25million switch a matter of months ago.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could pull off a 'no-brainer' signing by luring Al-Ittihad star Jota to Hotspur Way after transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an eye-catching update.

Although Spurs have made a promising start to the Premier League campaign after spending more than £200million on the likes of Brennan Johnson, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven during the summer, further reinforcements could be drafted in when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Tottenham readying Jota offer

Tottenham are preparing to head to Al-Ittihad with an offer to take Jota on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to Spanish sources, as Postecoglou looks to strike a reunion with one of his star men at Celtic.

But the north Londoners could face an uphill battle in their bid to secure a deal as the reigning Saudi Pro League champions are considering bringing the winger back into their squad in the winter, with them being particularly keen to have him as an option for the AFC Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Jota only joined Al-Ittihad in a £25million switch from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic in the summer, a matter of weeks after Postecoglou left Parkhead for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but his limited amount of time in the Middle East has not gone to plan.

A key reason for that is because the former Portugal under-21 international has been cut from Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League squad, due to them only being able to include eight overseas players, which has led to his representatives pushing for his contract to be terminated.

But Jota's current employers are refusing to allow him to become a free agent a matter of months after he was tempted away from Celtic thanks to a £192,000-per-week deal being on the table, meaning he will be starved of game time in the coming weeks.

Jota's record under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic Appearances 83 Goals 28 Assists 26 Yellow cards 4 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Tottenham also considered making a move for the 24-year-old during the final days of the summer transfer window, having been alerted to him being made available just two months after becoming Al-Ittihad's club-record signing, but Postecoglou ended up forking out £47.5million to acquire Johnson from Nottingham Forest instead.

After lifting silverware on five occasions under the Australian tactician's tutelage at Celtic, respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jota would be excited by the prospect of working under Postecoglou for a second time in his career.

Jones believes Tottenham should attempt to strike a temporary agreement with Al-Ittihad when the transfer window reopens for business at the turn of the year as Jota is in line with what Postecoglou is looking for.

The reputable journalist feels taking advantage of the former Benfica man's lack of game time - having been restricted to just 133 minutes of action in his new surroundings - makes business sense as it would allow them to spend big on other targets further down the line as they look to become regular title contenders.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"If it is possible on a loan deal, I think it's got more potential for Spurs because it really does feel like a no-brainer for Postecoglou, who has worked with him before and wants more players of that type around his frontline. "I would put Tottenham more into that bracket of what Arsenal were last season, when they were title pretenders rather than contenders. There's nothing wrong with that. You can be pretenders at a time when nobody expected you to even be in the conversation, that's fine. It's the season after that actually matters. "I think that Tottenham are about a year behind Arsenal here in terms of their growth. They can stay in that top four battle without going and splashing on a striker and not being sure that it's exactly the right player that they need for right now. "Bringing in Jota on loan and then weighing up the purchases longer-term seems like something which probably makes more sense to me."

£30m Spurs star attracting interest ahead of potential move

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could head through the exit door during the January transfer window as, according to Italian media outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A title-chasers Juventus are refusing to give up in their pursuit after holding a long-term interest.

The report suggests the Turin-based outfit sent scouts to watch the central midfielder - who has been restricted to just 212 minutes of action since Postecoglou headed into the dugout - in action for Denmark against Kazakhstan, but Spurs' £30million valuation and unwillingness to sanction a loan switch could prove to be major stumbling blocks, while Atletico Madrid are also among his admirers.

Read more: Postecoglou is now set to make major Tottenham transfer decision

Hojbjerg was heavily linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the closing stages of the summer window, with Manchester United being offered the chance to open talks over a switch after Atletico Madrid saw a £30million deal collapse due to a failure to agree personal terms.

The 28-year-old also snubbed a transfer to Fulham, who lodged a £25million bid just hours before the deadline, while Galatasaray were unable to get their man when they headed to the negotiating table.

Tottenham will be open to offloading Hojbjerg midway through the season as he is set to enter the final 18 months of his £100,000-per-week contract, meaning his current employers are running out of time to cash in.