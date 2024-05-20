Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on allowing Emerson Royal to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of next season.

Juventus, AC Milan and Bayern Munich are circling for the Brazilian's signature after he struggled to dislodge Pedro Porro as Spurs' first-choice right-back.

Ange Postecoglou has wasted no time in attempting to source a direct replacement for Royal as preparations are put in place for his potential exit.

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to cash in on Emerson Royal when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks as a trio of European heavyweights are showing interest in handing the Brazilian a route out of Hotspur Way ahead of next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ange Postecoglou has taken a 24-man squad to his homeland of Australia ahead of going head-to-head with domestic rivals Newcastle United in a post-season friendly at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, but the tactician is still making plans to reshape his Spurs squad after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Royal, who made his 24th appearance of the campaign when he came off the bench during Tottenham's comfortable victory over Sheffield United on the final day of the Premier League season, is among those at risk of being offloaded after transfer plans have been discussed with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs Prepared to Sanction Royal Exit

Postecoglou already looking to sign direct replacement

Tottenham are open to allowing Royal to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of next term, according to GMS sources, and Postecoglou has wasted no time in looking at drafting in a fresh option to replace him in the squad due to being keen to avoid being left short of cover on the right-hand side of the backline.

Spurs rejected a bid worth £21million from Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Nassr during the winter window, which would have resulted in the right-back linking up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte at Al-Awwal Park, but their stance has changed and they are ready to sanction his exit.

Pedro Porro became one of the first names on the team sheet at Tottenham during the 2023/24 campaign, racking up 35 Premier League starts, and that resulted in Royal being forced to spend extensive spells watching on from the substitutes' bench as his teammates battled in vain for a place in next term's Champions League.

Emerson Royal's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Pedro Porro Emerson Royal Pedro Porro Pass completion percentage 90.3 76.2 Shots on target percentage 50.0 22.6 Clearances 3.88 2.97 Tackles 2.79 2.65 Interceptions 1.55 0.99 Crosses 1.09 5.77 Key passes 0.23 1.49 Goals 0.08 0.09 Statistics correct as of 20/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan, along with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, have already shown interest in landing the 25-year-old after it has become clear that he does not feature in the forefront of Postecoglou's plans in the capital.

Royal is preparing to enter the final two years of his £40,000-per-week contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and his current employers are aware that his value will continue decreasing as he edges towards the expiry of his agreement, meaning this summer is an ideal time to find a buyer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that the South American is at the top of AC Milan's shortlist of right-back targets, leading to the San Siro-based outfit looking to enter negotiations quickly as they do not want to run the risk of being beaten to his signature by another admirer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emerson Royal registered six tackles during Tottenham Hotspur's defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in December, which remained his highest tally over the course of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign

Lilywhites May Offer Walker-Peters Route Back to Boyhood Club

Southampton right-back would be included in homegrown quota

GMS sources understand that Tottenham could look to lure Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters back to his boyhood club if Royal leaves north London as he would play a pivotal role in ensuring that Spurs meet the Premier League's homegrown quota guidelines heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Postecoglou has been made aware that he needs to attempt to bring in more home-trained talent to ensure top flight rules are not broken, while he would also be likely to bring in an additional full-back who offers plenty of versatility as he wants to avoid another injury crisis hindering progress on the pitch.

Having come through Tottenham's ranks, Walker-Peters joined Southampton in a £12million permanent switch from the capital club in August 2020, following a fruitful loan spell at St Mary's, and he is preparing for the Championship play-off final against Leeds United at Wembley.

Royal has been on Tottenham's books since completing a move worth close to £26million from La Liga high-flyers Barcelona during the final hours of the summer window three years ago, with him preferring a switch to his current employers despite additional interest from arch-rivals Arsenal.

Although the former Real Betis man has been described by Greek-Australian tactician Postecoglou as having an 'unbelievable' work ethic, it appears that his late cameo appearance during the 3-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday could prove to be his final competitive outing in a Lilywhites shirt.

