Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon is in serious danger of being out of contention for game time until the turn of the year if he does not seal his Hotspur Way exit while he is gaining interest from Fenerbahce before the transfer window slams shut for Turkish Super Lig outfits, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was not afraid to splash the cash ahead of last month's deadline, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a switch worth up to £65million from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, but departures were also sanctioned.

Emerson Royal's move to AC Milan for £13million resulted in Tottenham's full-back options decreasing, particularly after Ryan Sessegnon also left following the expiry of his contract, but it has still become clear that Reguilon is not in the picture for regular action if he remains in his current surroundings.

Reguilon Could Miss Out on Spurs' Squad List

North Londoners remain determined to offload left-back

Reguilon is at risk of finding himself in the football wilderness for the coming months if he cannot decide on an exit plan, according to GMS sources, as Tottenham are poised to freeze him out amid serious doubts over whether he will be included in the north Londoners' 25-man squad for the first half of the Premier League season.

Top flight outfits need to submit their list of registered competitors by Friday, but Spurs have been eager to offload the left-back after he has entered the final months of his £53,000-per-week contract and fallen by the wayside since Postecoglou moved into the hot-seat as Antonio Conte's successor last year.

GMS sources have been informed that the Greek-Australian tactician sees no future for Reguilon at Tottenham, thanks to Destiny Udogie being his first-choice option on the left-hand side of the backline, and there are no plans for him to be given a chance to revive his career in the capital.

Sergio Reguilon's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Destiny Udogie Sergio Reguilon Destiny Udogie Pass completion percentage 74.4 86.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 52.0 57.4 Tackles 2.29 2.55 Clearances 2.26 2.79 Blocks 1.46 1.09 Interceptions 1.33 1.26 Statistics correct as of 12/09/2024

The six-cap Spain international joined Spurs in a deal worth up to £32million from Real Madrid in September 2020, but he spent last season on loan with Manchester United and Brentford due to falling down the pecking order, and he has been on the market since his return to north London.

Joining Galatasaray appears to be Reguilon's most viable option due to former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho showing interest in the final days of the Turkish transfer window, GMS sources have learned, but there are question marks over whether he is keen on embarking on a fresh challenge in the Super Lig.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sergio Reguilon has made 77 Premier League appearances, with 52 of them being for Tottenham Hotspur

Reguilon Has Been Guilty of Dropping Levels

Spaniard will find it difficult to get up to speed under Postecoglou

GMS sources have been told that Reguilon's levels have dropped a significant amount since falling by the wayside at Tottenham, resulting in it being increasingly difficult to see him getting up to speed and on board with the direction his current employers are heading in under Postecoglou.

Although the 27-year-old has made 67 appearances in a Spurs shirt, racking up 10 goal contributions along the way, he has never featured under the former Celtic chief as his most recent outing came all the way back in April 2022 when a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion was suffered.

There is uncertainty over Reguilon's motivation as he is not pushing for a move despite facing the serious possibility of watching on from the sidelines until 2025, GMS sources understand, and there is not an obvious short-term solution at Tottenham unless Postecoglou makes a major U-turn on his stance.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Home Kits in Tottenham History Tottenham have shone in some of the most memorable kits ever over the years. Here's how the new design compares.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that the ex-Atletico Madrid man was the subject of interest during the summer, with negotiations mainly framed around a loan with an option or obligation to buy, but Spurs' decision to refuse to alter their demands resulted in his route out of north London being blocked.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt