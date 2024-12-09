Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence is set to be the subject of enquiries during the fast-approaching January transfer window as interested parties have been put on red alert as a result of the outcast being deprived of regular time at Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although boss Ange Postecoglou showed ambition in the summer, when Dominic Solanke became Spurs' most expensive signing of all-time thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth, the north Londoners have found themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League following a 4-3 defeat to rivals Chelsea last weekend.

The Greek-Australian tactician has retained the hierarchy's backing following the latest setback, which has left Tottenham with just one win from their last seven encounters, and plans are being put in place to make alterations to the squad during the early stages of 2025 in a bid to aid a European qualification push.

Spurs Preparing to Contend with Spence Bids

Admirers keeping tabs on right-back's situation in north London

Tottenham's resolve is set to be tested by Spence's suitors next month, according to GMS sources, as a number of admirers are determined to discover whether he is in Postecoglou's immediate plans or there is a possibility of him being offloaded for the second half of the campaign.

Although the right-back has been on Spurs' books since sealing a move worth up to £20million from Championship outfit Middlesbrough in July 2022, he has struggled to work his way to the top of the pecking order and limited game time has resulted in him being allowed to spend time out on loan with Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa.

GMS sources have been informed that enquiries over Spence's availability are expected to be lodged in January, but Tottenham are forcing interested parties to play the waiting game thanks to steering clear of making a final decision over his future just a matter of weeks before being in a position to open negotiations.

Spurs are in a strong negotiating position ahead of potentially being forced to contend with proposals as the 24-year-old penned a new contract in October, which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week and is due to run until the summer of 2028, despite being regularly overlooked by Postecoglou.

Spence is trying to remain patient as he waits for opportunities to break into the Tottenham side, GMS sources have learned, but he has been left wondering how he fits into plans for the rest of the season after seeing Pedro Porro retain his place as the first-choice option on the right-hand side of their backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djed Spence has been restricted to just 71 minutes of Premier League action this season

Spence Not Poised to Have More Game Time

Suitors given further optimism in pursuit of 24-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Spence's admirers have been given further optimism in their pursuit as Tottenham's lack of form will result in it being unlikely that he is on course to be handed regular game time by Postecoglou, increasing the chances of being allowed to embark on a fresh challenge.

Spurs, who have scored the joint-second highest number of goals in the Premier League this term, will not entertain handing the former England under-21 international the opportunity to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet as risks cannot be taken while they are adrift of the European qualification places.

That has given suitors hope of reaching an agreement with Tottenham in the coming weeks, but GMS sources previously revealed that Spence was priced out of the market by his current employers in the summer as Genoa ended up ending their interest when it became clear the capital club were not prepared to lower their demands.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/12/2024