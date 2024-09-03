Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will only entertain signing a fresh defensive option on loan in January as he already has plans to hand Luka Vuskovic and Ashley Phillips opportunities to break into the first-team picture at Hotspur Way next year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer transfer window, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a move worth up to £65million from Premier League rivals Bournemouth, but they stopped short of drafting in reinforcements for the backline.

Archie Gray is capable of filling in at right-back, and will provide Pedro Porro with fresh competition following Tottenham's decision to take advantage of Leeds United failing to seal promotion and agree a £30million deal, but Postecoglou will have another chance to secure fresh faces at the turn of the year.

Vuskovic and Phillips in Plans for Next Term

Postecoglou eager to provide pathway into first-team picture

Postecoglou is eager to hand Vuskovic and Phillips the chance to secure game time at Tottenham next term, according to GMS sources, resulting in him being eager to ensure he does not block their path into the first-team by spending big on another central defender when the transfer window reopens.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin are currently Spurs' senior options at the heart of the backline, with the latter joining for £26.7million from Genoa in January, while left-back Ben Davies is also able to fill in if the north Londoners find themselves dealing with an injury crisis.

Although Tottenham have allowed Vuskovic and Phillips to head out on loan for the season to build experience, leading to them linking up with Jupiler Pro League side Westerlo and Championship outfit Stoke City respectively, Postecoglou is keen to integrate them into his plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

Luka Vuskovic and Ashley Phillips' senior club career statistics Luka Vuskovic Ashley Phillips Appearances 31 36 Goals 5 0 Assists 1 1 Yellow cards 4 5 Sent off 0 0 Statistics correct as of 03/09/2024

The Greek-Australian tactician was happy with not recruiting in that area ahead of last week's deadline, despite mulling over landing a left-sided defender that can play at centre-half or full-back, as Dragusin will provide cover for first-choice pairing Romero and van de Ven, while Davies and Gray will continue being looked upon as versatile alternatives.

Postecoglou initially considered landing a full-back during the summer transfer window, with GMS sources recently revealing that Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters was among those being monitored, but he chose to spend cash on fresh attacking impetus as the likes of Wilson Odobert were secured instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashley Phillips has made five appearances for Tottenham Hotspur's under-21 squad, while he has also been an unused substitute on eight occasions for the senior side

Postecoglou Will Not Entertain Spending Big

Greek-Australian tactician may only consider temporary solution

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou wants to be very careful about making further changes to his squad when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year, and he will consider bringing in a new central defender on loan for the remainder of the season.

The former Celtic chief is not currently able to call upon 17-year-old Vuskovic, who joined Spurs in a £12million switch from Croatian side Hajduk Split 12 months ago, but he will be battling for game time if he impresses during his temporary spell in the Belgian top flight with Westerlo.

Postecoglou is also adamant that Phillips, 19, has a bright future ahead of him after initially making the move to north London following the £2million release clause written into his Blackburn Rovers contract being triggered in August 2023, and GMS sources understand that he will be on course for first-team opportunities next season.

GMS sources have learned that Tottenham do not want to make a high-profile signing at the back due to fears that it will make it difficult to throw the teenage duo into the side, meaning that short-term loans will only be considered if fresh options are needed midway through the current campaign.

