Tottenham Hotspur star Dane Scarlett is on course to be rewarded with more extensive opportunities to make his mark at Hotspur Way during the 2025/26 campaign instead of being offloaded on a loan or permanent deal when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will have the option to buy Mathys Tel for £45million at the end of the season, thanks to the terms negotiated with Bayern Munich a matter of hours before the winter deadline, there remain plans to give up-and-coming talents the chance to prove their worth.

First-choice frontman Dominic Solanke was forced off with a fresh injury in the final stages of Tottenham's Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar earlier this week, which has caused concern ahead of facing Bournemouth on Sunday, and Scarlett is in line to secure more responsibility in the coming months.

Spurs Eager to Give Scarlett Platform to Shine

Postecoglou convinced 20-year-old deserves more opportunities

Postecoglou is set to hand Scarlett a bigger role at Tottenham next season, according to GMS sources, as there is determination to give him the platform to succeed in his current surroundings instead of entertaining the possibility of sanctioning his departure during the summer transfer window.

The striker was recalled from a loan spell with Championship outfit Oxford United in January as injury problems suffered by Solanke, who became Spurs' club-record signing when he completed a £65million move from Bournemouth in August, resulted in more cover being needed in the final third of the pitch.

GMS sources have been informed that Postecoglou has been convinced that Scarlett deserves more game time after making cameo appearances from the bench since his return, leading to the decision being made to keep him on board and give him further chances to shine in the 2025/26 campaign.

The 20-year-old has earned rave reviews from teammates since heading back to north London, with Ben Davies describing him as 'amazing' after getting his name on the scoresheet during Spurs' Europa League win over Elfsborg, and influential figures behind the scenes want him to build on his form.

Tottenham are already short of homegrown talent and, having entered the fray when Solanke needed to be replaced against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, GMS sources have learned that Scarlett will have further opportunities to work his way into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dane Scarlett averaged a Championship goal every 201 minutes during his loan spell with Oxford United earlier this season

Sesko and Delap Remain Targets for Summer

North Londoners aiming to dip into market for additional firepower

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are continuing to show interest in RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko and Ipswich Town centre forward Liam Delap - along with scouting further possibilities in France, Italy and Portugal - despite intending to keep Scarlett because Solanke's lay-offs have emphasised the need to have strong competition.

Spurs are the joint-second highest scorers in the Premier League this season, with table-topping Liverpool being the only side to have found the back of the net more regularly, but there remains a desire to ensure they are well-stocked in the final third of the pitch as they look to challenge for honours.

Although Scarlett is poised to remain at Tottenham as he is admired behind the scenes, GMS sources understand that Timo Werner will return to Leipzig when his loan spell comes to an end, while there are doubts over the future of captain Heung-min Son, Manor Solomon and Richarlison.

GMS sources recently revealed that domestic counterparts Everton are preparing to make enquiries over the latter's price tag after he has worked his way onto the Merseyside outfit's radar ahead of the summer, and Spurs are open to doing business if their demands are met during negotiations.

