Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on landing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes during the final stages of the summer transfer window as Rodrigo Bentancur's injury setback has underlined the need to lure a fresh central midfielder to Hotspur Way, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have not been afraid to splash the cash ahead of the August 30 deadline, with Dominic Solanke becoming their latest acquisition when he completed a switch worth up to £65million from Bournemouth, but further alterations to the squad are being eyed as technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy lead the recruitment drive.

The opening fixture of the season did not go to plan for Tottenham as the north Londoners were held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Leicester City and Bentancur required oxygen before being stretchered off following a clash of heads with Abdul Fatawu, and Postecoglou is seeking fresh options in the middle of the park.

Gomes Pinpointed as Potential Spurs Recruit

Postecoglou seeking energetic midfielder ahead of transfer deadline

Tottenham are contemplating whether to raid Premier League rivals Wolves as Gomes has worked his way firmly onto the capital club's radar a matter of days before the transfer window slams shut, according to GMS sources, and he fits the bill as Postecoglou is eager to recruit an energetic midfielder who is capable of breaking forward.

Bentancur's injury came in the aftermath of Oliver Skipp sealing a move worth an initial £20million to Leicester and Yves Bissouma being suspended by the club for the opening fixture of the campaign, resulting in Spurs being short of options heading into their clash with Everton on Saturday.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Wolves would not be keen to sell Gomes if Tottenham formalise their interest with a bid, Postecoglou is threatening to test their resolve due to being desperate to make another addition before the fast-approaching deadline as he aims to provide cover for Bentancur.

Joao Gomes' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Rodrigo Bentancur Joao Gomes Rodrigo Bentancur Pass completion percentage 81.3 86.3 Ball recoveries 6.57 6.26 Tackles 4.23 2.44 Blocks 1.70 1.53 Passes into the penalty area 0.61 0.55 Goals 0.08 0.14 Statistics correct as of 20/08/2024

The 23-year-old Brazil international's current employers are determined to keep him on board after already allowing the likes of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto to head through the Molineux exit door in big-money deals, and head coach Gary O'Neil has described him as a 'super talent' after remaining one of the first names on the team sheet.

Tottenham are not the only Premier League side to have shown interest in Gomes as GMS sources previously revealed that Wolves would not entertain cashing in for less than £50million after Manchester United were also circling, but time is running out to lure him away from the West Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Gomes has played a pivotal role in ensuring Wolverhampton Wanderers have emerged victorious in both of his appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, with him finding the back of the net twice

Gibbs-White Earmarked as Alternative Option

North Londoners have been keeping tabs on 24-year-old playmaker

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham have also been keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White since the end of last season, highlighting that Postecoglou is refusing to solely focus on potentially tempting Wolves into sanctioning Gomes' departure from Molineux.

The 24-year-old has attractive traits thanks to having the ability to break out of midfield, but his current employers have not made him available on the transfer market as they are aware that his City Ground departure could leave them in serious danger of failing to retain their top flight status.

Related Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Jamie Vardy rescued a point for Leicester on their Premier League return.

Atalanta's Europa League-winning tough tackler Ederson has been a long-term target for Tottenham, GMS sources understand, and Greek-Australian tactician Postecoglou is assessing his options as he gauges the opportunities that could open up ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt