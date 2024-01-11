Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are set to confirm Radu Dragusin's arrival after reaching an agreement with Genoa for a deal worth up to £25.8million.

The Romania international is preparing to sign on the dotted line in north London despite Bayern Munich attempting to hijack the move.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge understands that Tottenham are in line to announce Dragusin's acquisition in the coming hours.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge understands that Tottenham are in line to announce Dragusin's acquisition in the coming hours.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been busy during the early stages of the winter transfer window, having already signed RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner in an initial loan deal which could become permanent for £15million earlier this week, but he has quickly moved onto other targets as he aims to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Dragusin, who has made 22 appearances for Genoa this season, is on the brink of becoming Tottenham's second acquisition in quick succession after an agreement has been reached with his current employers following lengthy negotiations.

Dragusin on cusp of rubber-stamping Spurs switch

Dragusin is on the verge of being unveiled as Tottenham's latest signing after completing medical tests on Wednesday, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and documents have already been exchanged with Genoa after a deal worth up to £25.8million was agreed.

The report suggests the central defender is posied to pen a contract which will keep him in north London until the summer of 2029 after Spurs refused to give up on their pursuit when a £21million verbal offer was snubbed earlier this week.

Radu Dragusin's Genoa career in numbers Appearances 62 Goals 6 Assists 1 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 11/1/2024

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich made a late bid as they attempted to beat Tottenham to Dragusin's signature, leaving Postecoglou concerned that he may have to turn his attentions towards alternative options, but he has opted to head to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The Romania international's agent Florin Manea has revealed that a higher salary was on offer at the Allianz Arena, but the decision was made to join Spurs due to already promising the capital club that they would be his destination.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham pushed through with a move for Dragusin after believing he would be a more attainable target than Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, while they were not expected to encounter any issues when it came to negotiating personal terms.

Djed Spence is moving in the opposite direction as part of the deal, with Genoa having an £8.6million option to turn his loan into a permanent switch, and he is undergoing medical tests after it was confirmed that Spurs will pay the entirety of his salary.

Michael Bridge - Dragusin announcement could come in matter of hours

Bridge understands that Tottenham are in line to confirm Dragusin's arrival in the coming hours as long as there are no last-minute hitches, and they have fought off competition from reigning Serie A champions Napoli as well as Bayern.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Italian giants were keen to prise the 21-year-old away from domestic rivals Genoa before Spurs made a breakthrough in negotiations and he decided his wish was to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, Bridge said:

"All being well, Dragusin's move could be confirmed today. It sounds like he is a man who has kept to his word and was very keen to join. "My understanding is that, when Tottenham did firm up their interest, there was firm interest from Napoli, but he made it clear that he wanted to join Tottenham. "Of course, there were worries and frustrations from Spurs fans when Bayern actually came in with an official bid late in the day. Spurs fans naturally went to bed [on Tuesday] fearing the worst, but the news about him sticking to his guns and saying he will sign for Spurs is a huge boost for him and the manager."

Dier on the verge of joining Bayern

Eric Dier is set to join Bayern after a £3.4million deal was agreed with Tottenham, according to Sky Sports, and he has already arrived in Germany to undergo his medical ahead of signing on the dotted line at the Allianz Arena.

The report suggests that the England international - who has made more than 360 appearances in a Spurs shirt - became the Bavarian heavyweights' top target after they missed out in the race for Dragusin's services, and he is set to put pen-to-paper.

It is the second time that Bayern have raided Tottenham in a matter of months as, just hours before the campaign got underway, they sealed the £100million acquisition of Harry Kane after refusing to give up on their pursuit.

Spurs have been willing to sanction the departure of Dier for a cut-price fee as he has entered the final six months of his £85,000-per-week contract, meaning the current transfer window is their final opportunity to recoup any cash.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kane and Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel have been the driving forces behind the Bundesliga side's push for the central defender's recruitment.