Tottenham Hotspur are ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race to sign Pedro Neto as the Wolverhampton Wanderers star is attracted by Europa League action being on offer at Hotspur Way and is keen to seal a move to London if he embarks on a fresh challenge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs have not been afraid to splash the cash in preparation for head coach Ange Postecoglou's second season at the helm, with Archie Gray becoming the most expensive acquisition so far thanks to rubber-stamping a £30million switch from Leeds United, the capital club are in the market for further reinforcements.

Technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy are overseeing Tottenham's recruitment drive, which has involved negotiating a fresh loan deal including an £8.5million option to purchase Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, but further activity is on the cards ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Neto Poised to Lean Towards Spurs Instead of Newcastle

Opportunity to relocate to London likely to come into thinking

Tottenham's qualification for the Europa League has given them a slight edge over Newcastle as they battle it out to sign Neto, according to GMS sources, while the opportunity to live in London is also expected to come into the Wolves talisman's thinking as he weighs up whether to embark on a fresh challenge.

The 24-year-old Portugal international was limited to just 121 minutes of action before his dream of securing Euro 2024 glory was snatched away thanks to a penalty shoot-out defeat to France in the quarter-finals last week, and there is uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade in the upcoming season.

GMS sources have been informed that Neto wants to feature in one of the leading continental competitions as he prepares to make the next step in his career, giving Tottenham optimism of luring him away from Molineux, but Postecoglou also needs to decide whether he wants to land fellow playmaker Eberechi Eze.

Pedro Neto's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Eberechi Eze Pedro Neto Eberechi Eze Shots 2.07 2.28 Key passes 2.04 1.89 Shots on target 0.64 0.82 Assists 0.27 0.17 Goals 0.15 0.30 Statistics correct as of 10/07/2024

Newcastle have joined Spurs in showing interest in the former Braga and Lazio forward, while it has emerged that two other Premier League clubs have been made aware of his availability and expected terms ahead of potentially testing Wolves' resolve with a lucrative proposal as the new season nears.

GMS sources have been informed that agent Jorge Mendes will attempt to create a tug-of-war for Neto's services during the remainder of the summer transfer window, but Tottenham already have a full understanding of what it will take to strike an agreement ahead of the August 30 deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro Neto has grabbed two assists over the course of five appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, while he has also been on the winning side on three occasions

Postecoglou Could Test Waters with Neto Bid

North Londoners also remain strong admirers of Eze

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham could lodge an initial offer which falls below Neto's £60million price tag to test the waters as they are aware that Eze has a release clause of similar value written into his Crystal Palace contract, and their interest in the England international has remained strong.

Spurs are also being linked with Rennes' Desire Doue as Postecoglou seeks further arrivals ahead of getting the new season underway with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester City, but his arrival would not have an impact on whether a lucrative proposal is made for Wolves' talisman as they are intrigued by the prospect of striking a deal.

Tottenham have been boosted ahead of potentially attemping to land Eze as GMS recently reported that the 26-year-old would be open to offers as he mulls over whether it is the perfect time to move onto pastures new after seeing teammate Michael Olise leave for Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

