Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, having been linked with the 24-year-old since the 2023 summer transfer window.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has had him on his shortlist "since day one".

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Lilywhites will be in the race to sign Gallagher if Chelsea decide to sell him this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur "will be there" if Chelsea decide to sell Conor Gallagher during the 2024 summer window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that Ange Postecoglou "loves" the midfielder at Hotspur Way.

Spurs are looking to secure their place in next season's Champions League but are in a battle with Aston Villa to secure a spot in the Premier League's top-four.

Postecoglou has made a positive impact since his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last summer but will be frustrated if his side fail to ensure their qualification in the continent's premier club competition next term. Gallagher has established himself as one of Chelsea's most important players, but his future remains uncertain.

Tottenham linked with long-term move for Gallagher

Tottenham had been interested in a move for Gallagher during the latter stages of the 2023 summer transfer window, but failed to get a deal over the line before the September deadline. During the winter market, The Independent reported that Postecoglou had taken a keen interest in Gallagher. The 24-year-old had been seen as the ideal all-action midfielder, who could alternate with James Maddison in the attacking midfield areas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With an average rating of 7.12, Gallagher is Chelsea's second-highest performing player during the 2023/24 Premier League season, behind Cole Palmer (7.44).

However, following the arrivals of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin, Spurs closed their business for the 2023/24 season, settling on their current squad as they aimed to seal their place in the Premier League's top-four and subsequent qualification to the Champions League.

Chelsea reportedly valued Gallagher at up to £50m, but any deal could be complicated and influenced by the fact he has just over 12 months remaining on his current contract at Stamford Bridge. If the Blues can't reach an agreement with the England international, they will surely consider his sale this summer, to avoid losing him on a free or a cut-price deal in 2025.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Pass completion % 88.5% 86 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.46 90 Progressive passes received 4.26 86 Tackles 2.49 78 Blocks 1.48 75

Fabrizio Romano - Gallagher is 'super-appreciated' at Tottenham

Romano has revealed that Gallagher, once dubbed as "extraordinary" by Thomas Tuchel, remains on Tottenham's shortlist heading into the 2024 summer transfer window. The Italian journalist claims that the Epsom-born star is "super-appreciated" by Spurs. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Conor Gallagher remains on Tottenham’s shortlist. He’s a super-appreciated player at Spurs. He’s been on Ange Postecoglou’s list since day one and has always been a player he loves. So, I think Tottenham will be there if Chelsea decide to sell the player in the summer transfer window. But for sure, Gallagher remains a player that is appreciated by Tottenham, and they’re waiting for Chelsea’s final decision on that one.”

Tottenham 'appreciate' Ederson

Tottenham look set to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 season, and will look to use the summer transfer market as an opportunity to add to their squad. Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th April) that Tottenham appreciate Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

However, any deal for the South American could prove challenging, with several other Premier League outfits alongside Barcelona interested in his services. Atalanta's likelihood of selling Teun Koopmeiners could also add to the challenge of prising away Ederson, with the Serie A outfit unlikely to want to lose both of their midfield lynchpins.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored, correct as of 18-04-24.