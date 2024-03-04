Highlights Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's time at the club looks to be over, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting it's best for both parties to move on from each other this summer.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has brought a positive atmosphere to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, whilst Ndomebele has been shipped out on loan to Galatasaray.

The midfielder has failed to impress in Turkey, having reportedly been criticised for being overweight.

Tottenham Hotspur must “try to move on” from Tanguy Ndombele this summer, as journalist Dean Jones claims he can’t see a return for the midfielder at Hotspur Way.

Spurs are well into a new era under head coach Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They hope to continue their impressive 2023/24 season by securing a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a fantastic turnaround in the atmosphere at the club following Postecoglou’s appointment after the sacking of Antonio Conte in 2023. Ndombele hasn’t played under the new head coach and has found himself loaned to Galatasaray for the remainder of the campaign, looking to secure a move away for himself during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ndombele’s unsuccessful stint at Tottenham

Ndombele has been on the books at Tottenham for nearly five years and has failed to live up to the hype that greeted his signing back in the 2019 summer transfer window. Spurs confirmed the signing of the midfielder from Lyon for a club-record fee worth £63m, a statistic that remains in place to this day. A contract was signed until the summer of 2025, committing Ndombele’s future to Tottenham for at least six years.

However, the 27-year-old, dubbed as "very sweet" by ex-Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti, struggled to get off the mark at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, who were then managed by Mauricio Pochettino. Just two goals in his first season in north London left the Hotspur Way faithful underwhelmed before a further two seasons of underachievement under the management of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte followed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ndombele has scored ten goals throughout his Tottenham career, registering nine assists.

Ndombele was eventually shipped out on loan back to Lyon in January 2022 before joining Napoli temporarily for the 2022/23 season. Speaking to SoFoot (via The Standard) in April 2023, Ndombele revealed he had no choice but to leave Tottenham on loan under Conte:

“There was no other solution with Tottenham, and I’m happy I chose Napoli. With Conte, there was no choice. I would have liked to demonstrate my value on the pitch, but I was on the edge of the group. It was communicated to me from the first day of training with the team. “I don’t know what my future will be. Many fans ask me to return to Tottenham, but the clubs will decide, and Napoli have an option to buy. I don’t mind being on loan here, but sometimes I see footballers being treated more like commodities than people.”

Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT (3rd March) that Ndombele has no way back at Tottenham under Postecoglou. The midfielder has spent the campaign on loan at Galatasaray, with reports in Turkey suggesting he’d fallen out with manager Okan Buruk for being six kilograms overweight.

Tanguy Ndombele - stats vs 2023/24 Galatasaray teammates Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.40 18th Goals 0 =13th Assists 1 =8th Tackles per game 0.8 =15th Interceptions per game 0.5 =9th

Dean Jones - Ndombele is unlikely to return to Tottenham squad

Jones can’t see Ndombele returning to Tottenham following the conclusion of his loan spell at Galatasaray. The midfielder has proved challenging to offload fully and hasn’t impressed on loan spells elsewhere. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Under the new standard at Tottenham, I don't see them returning to Ndombele. I think it's time to try to move on from him. It's proved difficult for them to offload him fully. Even when you get rid of him, his new club isn't satisfied with what they've picked up. So, I don't know what happens to him next, but I certainly don't see him playing at Tottenham again.”

Tottenham have spent heavily over the transfer windows across the 2023/24 season and could look to splash the cash again in the upcoming market as they build on Postecoglou’s first season at Hotspur Way. Spurs hope to secure Champions League football this term, attracting a higher level of player to the club.

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st March) that Tottenham could look to sign Hull City winger Jaden Philogene. The 22-year-old is currently impressing in the Championship and will have caught the attention of Premier League admirers in previous weeks. However, Spurs will face competition from Aston Villa, who could look to take advantage of a £15m buyback clause inserted in Philogene’s contract at Hull.

Tottenham face a massive weekend in the race for Champions League football as they head to fourth-placed Villa on 10th March. Victory for the north London outfit would put them two points behind Unai Emery’s side, having played a game less than their opponents. Tottenham then make the short trip to west London to take on Fulham on 16th March, looking to replicate their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier in the 2023/24 campaign.

All stats according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored , correct as of 04-03-21.