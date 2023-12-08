Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in battling it out to lure Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo to the Premier League.

The France international could be signed by lodging a fee worth close to £39million during the January transfer window.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has doubts over whether Todibo will end up heading to north London next month.

Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Clair Todibo 'has been offered to almost every club in Europe', and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Ange Postecoglou is unlikely to make a 'big move' to lure the Nice star to Hotspur Way.

Spurs have been left with limited defensive options in recent weeks thanks to Cristian Romero serving a suspension and Micky van de Ven being ruled out until the turn of the year thanks to suffering a hamstring injury during the heavy defeat to Chelsea last month.

It could result in Postecoglou dipping into the transfer market, despite spending more than £210million during the summer, when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Spurs battling Premier League rivals for Todibo

Tottenham have joined the race to land Todibo after deciding they are keen to acquire a new centre-back next month, according to the Evening Standard, and he is available for close to the £39million mark despite playing a key role in Nice challenging Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

The report suggests the north Londoners are preparing to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool for the France international, who has made 12 appearances and missed just two domestic fixtures since the campaign got underway.

Nice are in a strong negotiating position ahead of a potential bidding war during the fast-approaching January window thanks to Todibo's contract, which is worth just shy of £20,000-per-week, being due to run until the summer of 2027.

How Jean-Clair Todibo ranks compared to his Nice teammates in Ligue 1 this season Average match rating 1st Clearances per game 1st Blocks per game 1st Interceptions per game 2nd Passes per game 2nd All statistics according to WhoScored

Manchester United are expected to be Tottenham's biggest challengers for the former Schalke man's signature as it is understood that he has been identified as a mid-season target as Erik ten Hag looks to lead his side to Champions League qualification.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Todibo is at the top of the Red Devils' shopping list and there is confidence at Old Trafford that he is capable of transforming their defensive fortunes amid ongoing uncertainty over Raphael Varane's future.

Having initially spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at the Allianz Riviera, the 23-year-old joined Nice on a permanent basis in a deal worth up to £14million from La Liga giants Barcelona a matter of months later.

Brown believes Todibo's representatives are frantically working to find Todibo a fresh challenge ahead of the January transfer window, which has led to him becoming cautious over whether a move to Tottenham is on the cards.

The respected journalist has doubts over whether the defender would improve the north Londoners' backline and, as a result, would be shocked if Postecoglou rubber-stamps a potential deal in the coming weeks.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Todibo is someone who has been offered to almost every club in Europe, so I'm a little bit sceptical when I hear that some of the bigger clubs might be interested. "I think there is a lot of agent talk here, trying to push the guy to a new place. He is probably not somebody who is going to make a big impact at a club like Spurs or Manchester United, so I would be surprised if either of those two made a big move to sign him."

Tottenham keeping tabs on Phillips ahead of potential swoop

Tottenham are monitoring Kalvin Phillips' situation ahead of potentially offering a route out of Manchester City next month, according to Football Insider, but they are aware of facing stiff competition from the likes of West Ham United after he has been told he is free to leave the Etihad Stadium.

The report suggests that Postecoglou has turned his attentions towards the defensive midfielder, who has been limited to just 215 minutes of action this season, after Rodrigo Bentancur has been forced onto the sidelines with a long-term injury, while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are preparing to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Phillips' struggles to break into Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City have led to Juventus also exploring a loan deal which would see him compete in the Serie A title race in a bid to cement a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Newcastle United are planning to firm up their interest in the 28-year-old next month as well, with intermediaries informing Magpies chief Eddie Howe that a temporary switch could be negotiated with the reigning Premier League champions.

Although Manchester City forked out an initial £42million when they lured Phillips away from boyhood club Leeds United last year, he has failed to win Guardiola over and only been handed 29 appearances in his current surroundings.