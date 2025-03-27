Tottenham Hotspur are refusing to rule out the possibility of cashing in on Cristian Romero when the transfer window reopens in the summer after Atletico Madrid have made their interest clear to members of the Hotspur Way star's entourage, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed on the latest episode of our Market Madness podcast.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou bolstered his defensive options ahead of the winter deadline last month, with Kevin Danso joining from Lens on an initial loan deal which includes a £20.9million obligation to buy, but plans have been put in place to make further alterations to his squad ahead of next season.

Although Tottenham have shown plenty of ambition within the last 12 months, with Dominic Solanke becoming the most expensive acquisition in the north Londoners' history when he completed a £65million switch from Bournemouth in August, there is a desire to be active in the transfer market after finding themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Romero Could Head Through Spurs' Exit Door

Central defender's entourage have held talks over switch to Spain

Tottenham are tempted to sell Romero in a significant internal U-turn after previously leaning towards tying him down to a contract extension, according to GMS sources, and Atletico Madrid has emerged as a viable destination thanks to the La Liga heavyweights already making contact with his camp to discuss a potential summer switch.

Spurs' vice-captain is preparing to enter the final two years of a deal which allows him to pocket £165,000-per-week, leading to influential figures behind the scenes acknowledging that the upcoming transfer window could be their final opportunity to secure a considerable fee if they do not hand him fresh terms.

GMS sources have been informed that Atletico Madrid's pursuit of Romero is being driven by head coach Diego Simeone and, despite remaining among the first names on the team sheet when fully fit, Tottenham are likely to listen to offers in the region of £45million after lowering their demands.

The north Londoners forked out £42.5million when they turned the central defender's initial loan switch from Serie A outfit Atalanta into a permanent agreement in August 2022, meaning that they would be in line to still make a slim profit if their fresh valuation is met by his admirers in the coming months.

Tottenham previously priced Romero out of the market due to Postecoglou seeing him as a key part of his future plans, with them insisting that he was either not for sale or it would take a bid worth more than £60million to turn their head, but GMS sources have learned that the capital club have relaxed their stance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero made seven clearances and two tackles during Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Fulham earlier this month

Opening Romero Bid May be Below Demands

Admirers want to sign Argentina international for cut-price fee

GMS sources have been told that Atletico Madrid are hoping to negotiate a deal worth £33million, which falls below Tottenham's asking price, and they will have to go higher if they want to lure Romero to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano as arch-rivals Real Madrid have also held internal discussions over a potential swoop.

Los Blancos have not entered talks with the representatives of the 26-year-old Argentina international, who has been described as 'world-class' by teammate Micky van de Ven, but there is a possibility of them turning to him if they decide to push ahead with bolstering their options at the heart of the backline.

Offloading Romero could allow Tottenham to steal a march on Chelsea and finance a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, GMS sources understand, while his exit may also go towards funding the acquisition of Tyler Dibling even though there is no interest in meeting Southampton's £100million valuation.

Related Man Utd and Tottenham Blow as Shock Tyler Dibling Update Emerges Tyler Dibling is set to have a huge battle for his signature on the cards this season but any interested clubs may just have been hugely put off

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs are threatening to raid further Premier League counterparts when the transfer window reopens as Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes has remained on Postecoglou's radar after he was initially pinpointed as a target close to 12 months ago.

All statistics courtesy of