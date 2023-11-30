Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are looking to hold discussions with Hugo Lloris and his representatives ahead of potentially terminating his contract.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been frozen out since Ange Postecoglou moved into the Spurs hot-seat.

Lloris' £100,000-per-week agreement is currently due to expire next summer, but he has fallen by the wayside despite previously being Tottenham's skipper.

Tottenham Hotspur could terminate Hugo Lloris' contract as it is 'pointless' keeping him at Hotspur Way, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how 'complications' may arise if boss Ange Postecoglou decides to go down that path.

The goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order since the former Celtic chief moved into the Spurs hot-seat, with Guglielmo Vicario becoming the first-choice option between the sticks after sealing a £17.2million move from Serie A side Empoli during the summer window.

Lloris, who has enjoyed a glittering career which has included winning the World Cup in 2018 and trophies for former employers Lyon, could be set to bring the curtain down on his spell in north London - despite previously being their captain - in the coming weeks.

Tottenham eager to hold talks with Lloris

Tottenham are keen to agree a pay-off which would allow them to terminate Lloris' contract, according to Football Insider, after Postecoglou has decided there is not a route back into his plans and he will continue to be frozen out.

The report suggests the former France international, who has been on Spurs' books since sealing a switch worth up to £11.9million from Lyon in 2012, has already made his final appearance for the north Londoners and they were willing to sanction his exit during the summer.

Lloris has failed to even make a matchday squad since being forced off during Tottenham's 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in April, with Fraser Forster keeping his place as the back-up goalkeeping option since Vicario's arrival.

Hugo Lloris' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off Tottenham Hotspur 444 151 508 5 2 Lyon 202 67 214 2 1 Nice 78 30 72 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It appears that Spurs have been mulling over whether to hold discussions over mutually agreeing to end the 36-year-old's £100,000-per-week contract, which is due to enter the final six months in January, for a prolonged period of time.

That is because respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham were open to the possibility of terminating Lloris' agreement after he failed to find a new club ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Although the shot-stopper was offered a route back to former employers Nice after they ripped up Kasper Schmeichel's deal, a return to the Allianz Riviera failed to come to fruition, and Newcastle United were also unsuccessful when they made a late proposal before the deadline.

Lloris showed no inclination to cash in on the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League despite having several contracts put in front of him, which has led to being forced to contend with the possibility of going half a season without securing any game time.

Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Tottenham attempting to negotiate terms which would see Lloris walk away from north London ahead of schedule as it does not make sense to keep him on board when Postecoglou has no intention of handing him game time.

But the reputable journalist understands that terminating the Frenchman's contract is easier said than done as discussions may go on for some time as both parties sit down to arrange the potential pay-off.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Lloris is heading towards that point where you wonder if they will just terminate his contract. How easy that is, who knows? "Obviously, paying someone out of a contract is not something you see that often in football, and that's for good reason because of the finances involved and the complications that come with it. "But, for everybody's sake, this seems pointless and seems like the right thing to do in this moment. I'd imagine we're heading towards that moment."

Spurs ramp up pursuit of Jota

Tottenham have stepped up their interest in Al-Ittihad winger Jota, according to The Times, after he has been identified as a potential option to provide short-term cover for the injured Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic.

The report suggests the 24-year-old, who only sealed a £25million switch from Celtic in July, is available on loan after he has been ineligible to feature in the Saudi Pro League due to a rule limiting clubs to having eight foreign players in their squad.

Heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would allow Jota to strike a reunion with Postecoglou, having chalked up 28 goals and a further 26 assists over the course of 83 appearances while the north Londoners' chief was at the Celtic helm.

In a boost for Spurs, reliable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Portugal under-21 international would be excited by the prospect of working under the Greek-Australian tactician for a second time in his career.

Tottenham also considered making a move for Jota during the final days of the summer transfer window, having been alerted to him being made available just two months after becoming Al-Ittihad's club-record signing, but they ended up forking out £47.5million to acquire Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest instead.